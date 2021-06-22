STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Unauthorised slaughterhouses flourish in Nellore

Unauthorised slaughtering of animals is continuing in public places and in abandoned areas in Nellore Municipal Corporation limits. 

Published: 22nd June 2021 09:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd June 2021 09:34 AM   |  A+A-

image used for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

NELLORE:  Unauthorised slaughtering of animals is continuing in public places and in abandoned areas in Nellore Municipal Corporation limits. On Monday, local residents of Bodegadithota filed a complaint with district officials on slaughtering of animals in the area. On receiving information, NMC health officer Venkata Ramana swung into action. After noticing the movements of civic staff, those involved in slaughtering animals escaped.  

As per guidelines, animals should be slaughtered only in hygienic condition. But the ground reality is quite different. Slaughtering of animals illegally takes place at Narukuru Centre, Ayyappa temple, Haranadhapuram, Zenda Street, Bujabuja Nellore, Dhanalakshmipuram, Mypadu Gate, 3rd Mile, Moolapeta, Santhapeta, Venkateswarapuram, Current Office Centre, BV Nagar, Nippo, Padmavathi Centre, Podalakuru Road, Dycus Road, Kohur and Kukkalagunta in the city. 

Recently, some persons slaughtered cows in a house located near Bodegadithota and have been distributing the meat to shops across the district. They also stored the cows’ decomposed skulls following which a foul smell emanated from the house. When the civic body officials raided the house, they found it was an illegal slaughterhouse. “We were shocked. Officials have to create awareness about slaughterhouses and take action against the unauthorised ones,” B Narasimha Reddy,  a resident of YT Naidu Street, said.

