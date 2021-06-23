23.44 lakh women get Rs 18,750 each under YSR Cheyutha scheme 

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Tuesday released a financial assistance of Rs 4,395 crore to 23.44 lakh women beneficiaries at the rate of Rs 18,750 per head for the second consecutive year under YSR Cheyutha.The amount was directly credited to the unencumbered bank accounts of the beneficiaries.

In the last two years, including the assistance provided on Wednesday under the scheme, approximately Rs 9,000 crore was credited to the accounts of beneficiaries under YSR Cheyutha in a bid to encourage self-reliance and infuse self confidence in them. Addressing the beneficiaries virtually on the occasion, the Chief Minister said yet another good programme was conducted to provide assistance of Rs 18,750 to the women between 45 and 60 years, for the second year, as promised.

Stating that he firmly believes that when women are happy, the family will progress, the Chief Minister said women and the age group of 45 to 60 years are in a responsible position, heading the family and taking care of it. “Financial assistance provided to them will be wisely spent to benefit the family as a whole and help in improving the economic status of that family,” he said. Jagan said the financial assistance extended to 23.44 lakh women beneficiaries is nothing but helping that many families, which in other words is to say benefiting one crore people in the state. Stating that more than six lakh single women, widows and differently-abled women in 45-60 groups, who were receiving social welfare pensions under YSR Pension Kanuka, were also provided with financial assistance under YSR Cheyutha.

“Some have advised me against providing financial assistance to them, as they were already being provided financial social welfare pensions. But, I felt it was such people who are in more need of the assistance we provided under Cheyutha,” he said. The Chief Minister said beneficiaries of the scheme are at liberty to use the amount they received for any purpose of their choice. For those who wish to invest in business and other economic activities, the government will facilitate them in different ways.

“We are providing marketing, banking and technical assistance to create livelihood opportunities to interested women beneficiaries. For the purpose we are facilitating them to tie up with reputed companies like Amul, ITC, HUL, Alana, Proctor and Gambale, Reliance and also banks, to ensure beneficiaries run their business without any risk,” he said and expressed happiness over the beneficiaries earning an additional income of Rs 7,000 to Rs 10,000. He said the tie-up with Amul had ensured an additional income of Rs 5 to Rs 15 per liter of milk.

He said 1.19 lakh beneficiaries had opted to rear cows and buffalos while another 70,000 chose to raise sheeps and goats to increase their family income. “In spite of various problems being faced by the government, the scheme meant for the welfare of women is not affected,” he pointed out.The Chief Minister said those who could not find their names in the list of beneficiaries can apply for the programme in next one month. In fact, it is a continuous process. Those, who attained 60 years will be removed from the scheme and those who attained 45 years will be included in the scheme, if eligible, after they apply.

Those 60 and above will be provided assistance under YSR Penson Kanuka and the pension amount will be increased to Rs 2,500 in next January and to Rs 2,750 and Rs 3,000 per month, in subsequent years.

He said his government is the only one in the country to provide 50 per cent reservations to women in nominated posts and works. Deputy CMs Dharmana Krishnadas and Pamula Pushpasrivani, Ministers and officials were present.