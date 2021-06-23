STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
CM Jagan Mohan’s district emerges top in Nadu-Nedu works

Andhra Pradesh CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy

Andhra Pradesh CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy (Photo| EPS)

By S Nagaraja Rao
Express News Service

KADAPA: Kadapa, the native district of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, topped the list in the implementation of State government’s flagship programme ‘Mana Badi Nadu-Nedu’, under which the entire infrastructure in schools is being revamped. In the district, 94.39 per cent of the works have been completed. 

The very image of government schools in the district has undergone a drastic change for the better. Parents of students now feel that government schools are much better not only in looks but also in basic infrastructure and education as best teachers have been appointed after several rounds of filtering. 

Under the supervision of Joint Collector (Development) CM Saikanth Verma, Samagra Siksha (earlier Sarva Siksha Abhiyan) district officer Dr Ambavaram Prabhakar Reddy identified 1,040 schools for revamping basic infrastructure under the first phase of Nadu-Nedu.  Works were taken up at the cost of Rs 181.43 crore from  November 14, 201. 

Old and new photos of a primary school, which was developed under 
Nadu-Nedu at Vontimitta mandal in Kadapa district I Express

Nine different components — toilets with running water, drinking water, electrification with fans and tube lights, major and minor works, furniture for staff and students, English labs, painting for the entire school, green chalk boards and construction of compound walls were taken up.

Now, the efforts are on to complete the balance  works and achieve 100 per cent at the earliest, as the Chief Minister, along with Education Minister Audimulapu Suresh, is all set to inaugurate the second phase on July 1. For the second phase, as many as 1,094 schools in Kadapa district have been selected. 

According to education department officials, with improved facilities, parents are more eager to admit their children in government schools. At the state-level, after Kadapa, West Godavari is in second place followed by Guntur, East Godavari, Krishna, Anatnapur, Nellore, Visakhapatnam, Kurnool, Prakasam, Chittoor, Vizianagaram and Srikakulam. 

“The credit goes to the entire staff who strived under the leadership of district collector C Harikiran. Every work is being executed as per plan and the data is updated online immediately,” said Prabhakar Reddy,  expressing confidence of emerging as the topper in the second phase of the scheme also. 

