Covid recovery rate surpasses 96%, Andhra Pradesh records 4,000 new cases

All the remaining 11 districts logged less than 500 cases with the lowest of 80 in Vizianagaram. 

Published: 23rd June 2021 09:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd June 2021 02:36 PM

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Andhra Pradesh logged 4,169 Covid infections from over 74,000 samples tested in 24 hours ending Tuesday 9 am at a positivity rate of 5.6 per cent. It aslo recorded 8,376 recoveries and 53 deaths in the period.

The total positives have now gone up to 18,57,352, recoveries to 17,91,056 and toll 12,416, a health department bulletin said.According to the media bulletin, East Godavari reported the highest of 743 new infections followed by 659 in West Godavari. All the remaining 11 districts logged less than 500 cases with the lowest of 80 in Vizianagaram. 

With the fresh spike, the overall caseload in Chittoor went past 2.15 lakh and 1.60 lakh in Guntur; the figure in Krishna is nearing the one lakh mard and Vizianagaram has the lowest cumulative cases of 79,401. The recovery rate has further improved to 96.4 per cent in the state now. East Godavari has the highest of 10,659 active cases

Chittoor reported seven fresh Covid-19 fatalities, East Godavari and Prakasam six each, Krishna and Srikakulam five each, Anantapur, Kadapa and Nellore four each, Visakhapatnam and West Godavari three each, Guntur, Kurnool and Vizianagaram two each in a day.

Comments

