Panchalingala checkpost becomes adda for illegal transport of jewellery 

KURNOOL: The inter-state border checkpost at Panchalingala of Kurnool district on National Highway 44 connecting Andhra Pradesh and Telangana has allegedly become a centre for illegal transportation of goods and black money. Not only liquid cash but gold, jewellery, diamonds and other articles are also being transported through it. The recent seizure of gold ornaments worthRs 1.08 crore by the Special Enforcement Bureau (SEB) shows the volume of illegal activities at the checkpost.

Several times, people were found smuggling goods like gold, silver, ganja in the RTC buses during the vehicle checks.In the past 12 months, the SEB seized 22.543 kg gold, 213.252 kg silver ornaments from June 1, 2020 to June 14, 2021. Banned items, including 179 kgs ganja and 1,08,059 packets of gutkha were seized at the checkpost during the said period.

On the other hand, several people are involved in transporting liquor from Telangana to Rayalaseema by vehicles. The police have also seized 28,630 bottles of liquor of various brand and 398 vehicles, and arrested 722 people on charges of illegal transportation and smuggling of goods. SEB inspector N Lakshmi Durgaaih, who was recently transferred from here to Hindupur checkpost, said that they were conducting round-the-clock checks at Panchalingala.

On an average they seize at least 500 of liquor bottles, one lakh cash and some gold every day hidden under the seats and special hidden spots in the vehicles, he added. Speaking to TNIE, additional SP (SEB) Gowthami Sali said that they have arranged seven checkposts to tackle the illegal transport and smuggling of goods, including unaccountable cash across the district. Of them Panchalingala is one of the major checkpost due to heavy movements of vehicles from Telangana to Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka on NH-44, she added.

She, however, said the SEB officials are keeping a close watch on the illegal activities through the checkpost, which is a gateway to Rayalaseema.They hand over the seized cash and gold, silver and diamond to the IT and GST officials, after filing cases, she said.The additional SP urged to the people to send photos, videos and other information related to smuggling on WhatsApp number 79938 22444.