AP gets 400 O2 concentrators under USIAP

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Andhra Pradesh was provided with 400 oxygen concentrators under the US India Strategic Partnership (USIAP) to help the government fight the pandemic.The oxygen concentrators were delivered to Delhi and the AP Bhavan resident commissioner received the consignment after customs clearance.

While 200 would be supplied to East Godavari, 100 would be given for West Godavari and 50 each to Krishna and Srikakulam districts.Meanwhile, the American India Fund, USA will provide infrastructure for 100-bedded hospitals at Rampachodavaram and Paderu tribal belts of East Godavari and Visakhapatnam districts respectively. The aid amounts to almost Rs 4 crore for each location.