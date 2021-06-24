Cancel exams or face protests, court cases: TD

VIJAYAWADA: Demanding that the AP government state in its affidavit before the Supreme Court about its willingness to cancel the exams, TDP general secretary and MLC Nara Lokesh issued a 36-hour deadline to the government to cancel the 10th and Intermediate examinations in order to save the lives of lakhs of students, parents and teachers. Otherwise, the TDP will step up its agitation and continue legal battles to protect the interests of students, he warned. Addressing a press conference on Wednesday, Lokesh said, “As a father, I would not like to send my son to write exams at the risk of getting infected by Covid-19.”
Comments
Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.
The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.
Latest
Delhi: Robert Vadra's vehicle challaned for dangerous driving
Punjab got fewer vaccine doses in comparison to BJP-ruled states: Balbir Sidhu
For too long now, Twitter has indulged in online bullying of citizens: Varun Gandhi
Bengal local train services unlikely to resume after Covid curbs end on June 30
Indian captain Virat Kohli wants to recalibrate post loss
BJP delegation opposes dialogue with Pakistan at meet in PM's residence on J-K