Cancel exams or face protests, court cases: TD

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Demanding that the AP government state in its affidavit before the Supreme Court about its willingness to cancel the exams, TDP general secretary and MLC Nara Lokesh issued a 36-hour deadline to the government to cancel the 10th and Intermediate examinations in order to save the lives of lakhs of students, parents and teachers. Otherwise, the TDP will step up its agitation and continue legal battles to protect the interests of students, he warned. Addressing a press conference on Wednesday, Lokesh said, “As a father, I would not like to send my son to write exams at the risk of getting infected by Covid-19.”