CBI sleuths question six in Viveka murder case

KADAPA: The ongoing investigation into the killing of former minister YS Vivekananda Reddy reached its 17th day on Wednesday.In their fourth phase of investigation into the March 15, 2019 killing of Vivekananda Reddy, the CBI on Wednesday reportedly questioned six persons including a family of five from Pulivendula. According to sources, a couple, Krishnaiah Yadav and Savitri, along with their sons and daughter appeared before the investigators.

One of the sons of the couple, Sunil Kumar Yadav, was said to be a close associate of the deceased leader. Sunil Kumar was earlier summoned to Delhi and questioned, sources said. Apart from the family of Krishnaiah Yadav, who is said to be associated with the YSRC, the CBI once again questioned Dastagiri, the former car driver of Vivekananda Reddy. Dastagiri was questioned on an earlier occasion too in the agency’s headquarters in Delhi, sources said.

In the 17-day investigation, the CBI officials have also questioned Erra Gangireddy, a key associate of Vivekananda Reddy, who was earlier arrested on charges of tampering with evidence, was later released on bail. Apart from Gangireddy, computer operator Idayatullah, personal assistant of Vivekananda Reddy, Krishna Reddy and a woman were questioned by the CBI.