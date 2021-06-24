STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Centre tells Andhra Pradesh to get technical appraisal for Rs 767 crore Polavaram lift scheme

Following the Centre's advice of caution, state officials say steps are being taken to see that the project doesn’t face any hurdles and get delayed.

Published: 24th June 2021 09:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th June 2021 03:49 PM   |  A+A-

Polavaram representational image

Representational Image (Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Even as the state water resources department is preparing the ground for tendering the proposed lift irrigation project at Polavaram, the officials are taking steps to ensure that the project doesn’t get entangled in legal issues as the Union Ministry of Water Resources is said to have made it clear that the project can be taken up only after due technical appraisal.  

The tender documents for design investigation and construction of the proposed lift irrigation project, estimated to cost Rs 767 crore, have been sent for judicial preview last week, and the bidding will be opened after it gets the clearance. The government, in April, accorded administrative approval for the lift scheme designed to meet the drinking water needs of uplands and drought-prone villages of West Godavari and Krishna districts particularly during non-monsoon season between January and April due to falling water table. 

The state officials noted that “the only option” to address the issue is to construct a project to lift water from the dead storage of Polavaram Irrigation Project. The plan is to lift water from +32 metres level (EL) near the head regulator of PIP and drop it into right side connectivities so that villages en route could be supplied with water. As per the proposal, water will be lifted in a single stage from PIP reservoir and will be delivered to a subsidiary reservoir between the head regulator and e-saddle dam.

When the officials presented the plan to establish a lift scheme and widen the twin tunnels to the Union ministry in recent meetings, the ministry officials were said to have questioned as to how the state could go about constructing new projects.  Although the state officials argued that the projects would not have any impact on other states as only surplus water, that too just before going into the sea as AP is the last state the river traverses through before meeting the Bay of Bengal would be drawn, the Centre is learnt to have cautioned the state officials.

“We were told to get necessary appraisal done for statutory clearances. We are keeping in mind NGT’s orders, which said prior clearances were required, on Purushottapatnam and Pattiseema lift schemes. So, steps are being taken to see that the project doesn’t face any hurdles and get delayed,” an official explained. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Union Ministry of Water Resources Polavaram Polavaram lift scheme
India Matters
A health worker administers COVID-19 vaccine dose to a student at a vaccination centre organised for the students travelling abroad for higher studies, in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Hospital stay, ICU need, treatment cost lower for those vaccinated against Covid-19, finds study
The delta variant has significant immune evasion and fitness compared to the alpha variant (File Photo | PTI)
COVID-19: Delta variant 40% more transmissible, able to evade 55% immune protection, says study
Mukesh Ambani launching a phone he must be pinning high hopes on. (Photo | Screen grab)
Google and Reliance Jio launch world's cheapest smartphone, to go on sale on September 10
Officials were welcomed by locked doors when they tried visiting houses to convince the tribals to attend the vaccination drive (Photo | Special arrangement)
Fearing COVID-19 vaccination, tribals in Karnataka lock their doors and flee

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Britney Spears (File Photo | AP)
TNIE Explainer: Britney Spears' conservatorship and why fans want to 'free' her!
Sea waves crash ashore near the Gateway of India during high tide in Mumbai. (Photo | PTI)
COVID19 Mumbai: How India's most crowded city beat the odds, and the virus
Gallery
A morning walker performs yoga on the occasion of International Yoga Day at Lodhi garden in New Delhi. (Photo | Parveen Negi
India bends it everywhere on International Yoga Day
Ernesto Guevara de la Serna, more popularly known by his byname 'Che', was born on this day in the year 1928. Today marks the 93rd birth anniversary of the revolutionary and the theoretician and tactician of Guerrilla warfare. (Photo | AFP)
Ernesto Che Guevara birth anniversary: Check out some rare photos of the revolutionary icon
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp