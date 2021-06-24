Guntur civic body to remove illegal hoardings 

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: Guntur Municipal Corporation (GMC) officials are taking measures to remove unauthorised hoardings across the city. According to officials records, the GMC authorised hoardings are more than 1,200. However, in the last couple of years, the advertisement agencies—there 33 of them—set up hoardings without permission and violating all rules and regulations.

Recently, GMC Mayor Kavati Manohar Naidu and commissioner Ch Anuradha saw a hoarding with obscene pictures put up in violation of all rules and directed the officials to remove it. Later they held a meeting with the advertisement agency representatives regarding the issue during which, Naidu said that the GMC officials have identified hundreds of unauthorised hoardings. He instructed the agencies to remove the hoardings within a particular time.

The Mayor also said a special drive will be launched by the GMC during which if the agencies failed to remove the unauthorised hoardings, heavy fines will be imposed on them. Later, commissioner Ch Anuradha said that the tax dues of the advertisement agencies were piling up. Despite several notices, the dues have not been cleared.