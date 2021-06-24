SC not convinced by Andhra bid to conduct Class XII exams, warns that situation could change

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Supreme Court on Thursday said it would not permit the Andhra Pradesh government to go ahead with the conduct of Class XII State Board examinations unless it is convinced that the state is geared up to conduct the examinations without any fatality.

The state government on Wednesday filed an affidavit in the Supreme Court informing that it would conduct the examinations in physical mode in the last week of July as there is no reliable alternative to assess the performance of students as grades are given for Class X students instead of marks. The government also informed the SC that the Covid situation in the state is improving and also listed out a slew of precautionary measures that it would take during the conduct of examinations.

The bench comprising Justices AM Khanwilkar and Dinesh Maheshwari Thursday expressed lack of conviction with the affidavit which stated that Covid safety protocols will be followed by ensuring that only 15 students would be allotted for an examination centre (in a room of approximately 25X25 feet).

The bench said they are not convinced with the it (15 students in one room) and said that the government needs 35,000 rooms for the conduct of the exams.

Observing that the Covid pandemic situation is very uncertain and no one can predict what could happen during the last week of July, the bench referred to the apprehensions raised by experts about the possible third wave and the delta variant.

The bench pointed out that all the other states have cancelled their Board examinations and said there is no reason why the AP government should not follow them.

The bench warned the Andhra government that if any fatality happens due to Covid, the state will be held responsible.

Directing the counsel to get instructions from the government on the conduct of examinations to Class XII in the light of the observations made by it, the bench posted the matter to Friday for further hearing.