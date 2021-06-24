SEC files appeal against cancellation of ZPTC polls 

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The State Election Commission (SEC) Wednesday filed an appeal before the Division Bench of the AP High Court against the May 21 single Judge orders for re-conduct of elections to MPTCs and ZPTCs in the State.The single Judge bench had earlier cancelled the elections conducted to MPTCs and ZPTCs in the State and asked the SEC to start the process of elections from where they were stalled before the Covid pandemic. The single judge gave the orders while hearing the petition filed by Jana Sena Party leader Ch Srinivasa Rao seeking cancellation of the notification issued on April 1 this year for the conduct of elections and direction to the SEC to give an opportunity for aspirants to file their nominations.