Specified Authority for TTD set up

The Specified Authority will have all the powers and perform all the functions of the Board of Trustees of TTD until further orders.

By Express News Service

TIRUMALA: With the expiry of the tenure of the Board of Trustees of Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD), the State government on Wednesday appointed a Specified Authority for the TTD. The tenure of the Board of Trustees headed by YV Subba Reddy, came to an end on June 21. 

Principal Secretary (Revenue) G Vani Mohan issued an order appointing the Specified Authority for the TTD with the Executive Officer KS Jawahar Reddy as Chairman and Additional EO AV Dharma Reddy as its convenor. The Specified Authority was appointed exercising the powers conferred under Section 137 of the Andhra Pradesh Charitable and Hindu Religious Institutions and Endowments Act, 1987.

The Specified Authority will have all the powers and perform all the functions of the Board of Trustees of TTD until further orders. The Specified Authority came into existence with immediate effect. The new Trust Board is likely to be constituted in a week, said Endowments Minister Vellampalli Srinivasa Rao, who visited Tirumala on Wednesday.

