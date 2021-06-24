STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Andhra Pradesh records 4,684 new infections, active caseload at 51,000

Covid fatalities witnessed a downward trend with 36 deaths reported in the past 24 hours, as compared to 53 the previous day.

Published: 24th June 2021 09:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th June 2021 03:45 PM   |  A+A-

Covid Andhra testing vaccination

Image for Representation (Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The State logged another 4,684 new Covid-19 infections from 80,712 samples in the past 24 hours ending 9 am on Wednesday, taking the overall cases past 18.62 lakh. With recoveries more than the new infections, the caseload has come down to a little over 51,000.

According to the media bulletin released by the State Command Control Room, East Godavari district reported the highest of 1,171 new cases, a jump of over 400 when compared to Tuesday, taking its overall tally past 2.57 lakh, followed by West Godavari with 660 new cases taking its cumulative tally past 1.58 lakh. The remaining 11 districts recorded less than 500 new cases with the lowest of 73 in Kurnool.

Vizianagaram district, which reported less than 100 new cases for two consecutive days, registered 173 new cases. Seven districts reported more new cases when compared to Tuesday. The recoveries stood at 7,324 in the past 24 hours span, taking the overall recoveries to 1.79 lakh. The number of active cases came down to 51,204 with the highest of 9,805 in East Godavari. Active cases came down to less than 1,000 in Anantapur district.

Covid fatalities also witnessed a downward trend with 36 deaths reported in the past 24 hours when compared to 53 on Tuesday. The overall fatalities reached 12,452 with Chittoor district (1,556) accounting for the most number of deaths, while Kadapa has the lowest death tally of 601. 

Of the 36 deaths, Chittoor district reported the highest of eight deaths followed by five each in East Godavari and Krishna, three each in Anantapur, Nellore and Srikakulam, two each in Kurnool, Prakasam and Visakhapatnam and one each in Guntur, Kadapa and West Godavari.

95% VPT employees vaccinated at the special drive
As per the instructions given by the Central Government, Visakhapatnam Port Trust (VPT) has taken up a special vaccination drive from 21st June 2021 where nearly 95 per cent of VPT employees have been vaccinated. Under the able guidance of VPT Chairman K Rama Mohana Rao, the Trust has vaccinated frontline Covid warriors (medical department staff) from 8 February 2021 in the first phase

