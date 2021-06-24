YSRC urges LS Speaker to act on MP disqualification

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Expressing displeasure over the inaction in their petition seeking disqualification of party MP from Narasapur Lok Sabha constituency K Raghu Rama Krishnam Raju, the YSRC urged Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla to act urgently on the fresh disqualification petition to be filed by them.Leader of YSRC Parliamentary Party V Vijayasai Reddy, in a letter addressed to Om Birla, said a delegation of the party MPs submitted a disqualification petition against Raghu Rama Krishnam Raju on July 3, 2020 under Para 2 (1) (a) of the 10th Schedule of the Constitution of India and rule 6 & 8 (i) (b) of disqualification on grounds of defection rules.

“After filing the petition, the members of YSRC Parliamentary Party met you several times in person to urge you to act expeditiously on the petition. You had, on several occasions, assured us of timely action on the petition. Most recently, on June 11, 2021, the Chief Whip of the party submitted another reminder to the petition and on June 17, 2021, floor leader of the party in the Lok Sabha also met you and handed over another letter proving mis-representation on the part of Raghu Rama Krishnam Raju and again urged you to act on our disqualification petition filed on July 3, 2020,’’ Vijayasai Reddy pointed out.

He said after 11 months of filing the petition, there was no reply from the Speaker’s office. “Instead of acting on the petition, we were asked to amend it to bring it in accordance with the Code of Civil Procedure, 1908. This is, as far as prudent logic is considered, a clerical reply and should have been brought to our notice much earlier and not after successful completion of two Parliament sessions. Any defects in the petition could have been brought to our notice much earlier and it could take less than 10 months as was not the case,’’ the Rajya Sabha MP said.

Vijayasai said as suggested in the letter by the Speaker’s office, a fresh disqualification petition would be filed. The inordinate delay in acting on the petition is causing injustice to the people of Narasaputam as they are being represented by a person who is ineligible, the MP claimed. “Raghu Rama Krishnam Raju’s constituents deserve to be represented by someone who is legally fit to be their MP,’’ Vijayasai said.Vijayasai said they would file a fresh disqualification petition in the due course and urged the Speaker to give it personal attention as substantial time has lapsed.