STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Six panels to probe Vizianagaram royals' MANSAS trust issues

This comes after YSRCP MP Vijayasai Reddy accused irregularities in the trust during Ashok Gajapathi Raju's tenure as Chairman.

Published: 25th June 2021 08:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th June 2021 04:51 PM   |  A+A-

TDP leader Ashok Gajapati Raju

MANSAS Chairman P Ashok Gajapathi Raju (File photo| PTI)

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: Amid raging controversy over properties of Maharaja Alak Narayana Society of Arts and Science (MANSAS), the Special Commissioner of Endowments has constituted six committees to study all the issues related to lands of the trust. The committees have been asked to submit their reports within two weeks after looking into land, audit and office inspection, sand mining, land survey, digitisation and geotagging of MANSAS lands and legality of separation of powers between the executive officer of MANSAS and the correspondent of MANSAS educational institutions. 

Deputy Endowments Commissioner Pushpavardhan told TNIE that all necessary material and equipment required for the committees have already been provided. Digitisation and geotagging of MANSAS lands will be taken up on a priority basis and the entire exercise will be completed within one week. It may be recalled that YSRC MP V Vijayasai Reddy created a flutter when he levelled serious allegations against MANSAS Chairman P Ashok Gajapathi Raju that several irregularities took place during the latter’s tenure. Setting up of the six committees to look into MANSAS issues assumes significance in the wake of allegations levelled by Vijayasai Reddy against Ashok.

Sri Durga Malleswara Swamy Varla Devasthanam Executive Officer D Brahmaramba and Rajahmundry Regional Joint Commissioner MV Suresh Babu have been asked to inspect lands belonging to Sri Venugopala Swamy temple at Bobbili and Sri Sitarama Swamy temple at Gulla Sitarampuram. They have been instructed to examine jewellery, movable and immovable properties of the two temples.

The members of the committee on land issues include Additional Commissioner T Chandra Kumar and Assistant Commissioner Vinod Kumar. The members of other committees are Regional Joint Commissioner MV Suresh Babu (audit), Deputy Commissioner Vijayaraju (sand mining), MANSAS Executive Officer Venkateswara Rao (digitisation and geo tagging of lands), and Legal Advisor K Surya Rao (legality of separation of powers between the EO of MANSAS and the Correspondent of educational institutions). Joint Collectors of Srikakulam, Vizianagaram, Vizag and East Godavari have been directed to get MANSAS lands surveyed at the earliest.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
MANSAS MANSAS lands MANSAS issues Bobbili Venugopala Swamy Temple Gulla Sitaramapuram Sri Sitarama Swamy Temple Vijayasai Reddy
India Matters
Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad (Photo | PTI)
Twitter denies access to IT Minister Prasad's account for 1 hour alleging violation of US Copyright Act
After swift decline, daily new Covid-19 cases on the rise again
Rajnath Singh reviewing the ongoing work on the Indigenous Aircraft Carrier which is in advanced stages of construction by the Indian Navy. (Photo | Albin Mathew, EPS)
Indigenous aircraft carrier INS Vikrant to be commissioned this year, sea trials in July
Image for representational purpose only (Photo | Express Illustration)
ISRO espionage case: CBI files FIR against 18 former cops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Covid-19 testing at a health centre in Himachal Pradesh’s Kullu on Thursday | PTI
WATCH | What all do we know about the delta variant of coronavirus?
Demons and Genies: Yemen's mysterious 'Well of Hell'
Gallery
There is a saying, education should not be confined to the classroom. However, for the students in the remote villages of Sagar taluk in Shivamogga district — Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa’s home turf — studying during the second wave of Covid-
For these rural students in Karnataka, e-learning is an 'uphill' battle
A morning walker performs yoga on the occasion of International Yoga Day at Lodhi garden in New Delhi. (Photo | Parveen Negi
India bends it everywhere on International Yoga Day
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp