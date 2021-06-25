Six panels to probe Vizianagaram royals' MANSAS trust issues

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: Amid raging controversy over properties of Maharaja Alak Narayana Society of Arts and Science (MANSAS), the Special Commissioner of Endowments has constituted six committees to study all the issues related to lands of the trust. The committees have been asked to submit their reports within two weeks after looking into land, audit and office inspection, sand mining, land survey, digitisation and geotagging of MANSAS lands and legality of separation of powers between the executive officer of MANSAS and the correspondent of MANSAS educational institutions.

Deputy Endowments Commissioner Pushpavardhan told TNIE that all necessary material and equipment required for the committees have already been provided. Digitisation and geotagging of MANSAS lands will be taken up on a priority basis and the entire exercise will be completed within one week. It may be recalled that YSRC MP V Vijayasai Reddy created a flutter when he levelled serious allegations against MANSAS Chairman P Ashok Gajapathi Raju that several irregularities took place during the latter’s tenure. Setting up of the six committees to look into MANSAS issues assumes significance in the wake of allegations levelled by Vijayasai Reddy against Ashok.

Sri Durga Malleswara Swamy Varla Devasthanam Executive Officer D Brahmaramba and Rajahmundry Regional Joint Commissioner MV Suresh Babu have been asked to inspect lands belonging to Sri Venugopala Swamy temple at Bobbili and Sri Sitarama Swamy temple at Gulla Sitarampuram. They have been instructed to examine jewellery, movable and immovable properties of the two temples.

The members of the committee on land issues include Additional Commissioner T Chandra Kumar and Assistant Commissioner Vinod Kumar. The members of other committees are Regional Joint Commissioner MV Suresh Babu (audit), Deputy Commissioner Vijayaraju (sand mining), MANSAS Executive Officer Venkateswara Rao (digitisation and geo tagging of lands), and Legal Advisor K Surya Rao (legality of separation of powers between the EO of MANSAS and the Correspondent of educational institutions). Joint Collectors of Srikakulam, Vizianagaram, Vizag and East Godavari have been directed to get MANSAS lands surveyed at the earliest.