STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Andhra Pradesh asked not take up RLIS till approval 

Nandyal MP Pocha Brahmananda Reddy said the Telangana leaders were trying to create disputes between the farmers of AP and Telangana for their political gains. 

Published: 25th June 2021 08:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th June 2021 12:59 PM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Krishna River Management Board (KRMB) has directed the AP government not to take up the Rayalaseema Lift Irrigation Scheme (RLIS) without getting its detailed project report appraised by statutory authorities. The KRMB direction comes after the Telangana government had written to it alleging that the AP government was proceeding briskly with the RLIS works. 

In its letter written to the Secretary, Water Resources of AP government, by member HK Meena, the KRMB noted that the National Green Tribunal (NGT) has ‘directed’ it to take appropriate decision in the matter. He added that the KRMB constituted a team in March to visit the proposed site of RLIS to find out if there was any violation of the tribunal’s order. 

“Accordingly, the team leader and member, KRMB, had requested the government of AP several times to nominate a nodal officer and facilitate the visit of the team to the project site. However, the government of AP has so far not facilitated the visit of the team to the project site citing various reasons,” Meena added. 

Noting that the KRMB could not ascertain if there was any violation as no project site visit has been facilitated by the AP government, the board said, “The Government of AP is directed not to take up the construction of the above proposed project unless the detailed project report is submitted and appraised by KRMB/Central Water Commission and sanctioned by the Apex Council as per the provisions of AP Reorganisation Act, 2014.”

In its reply, the State government is likely to inform the KRMB that there is no construction activity taking place in the proposed project site as alleged by the neighbouring State officials. Sources said that batching plants were set up for taking up other works such as lining of canals. The State officials have already pointed out that the NGT’s order nowhere has asked the KRMB to send a team for inspection.

In the past, the State government had also objected to the visit, arguing that no action was taken with respect to the ‘illegal’ projects taken up by the Telangana government in violation of the AP Reorganisation Act. The officials are once again likely to reiterate that they would not violate the order and also point out that no action has been taken against the projects taken up by Telangana government against the provisions of the AP Reorganisation Act.

Meanwhile, AP police increased vigil at the Rajolibanda Diversion Scheme (RDS) ahead of ‘Chalo Rajolibanda’ call given by the Telangana Congress leader on Thursday. A huge posse of police was deployed at the RDS falling under Kosigi mandal to prevent any untoward incident.  Former Alampur MLA Sampath Kumar, along with 500 Congress activists and farmers, conducted ‘Chalo Rajolibanda’. They were stopped by Karnataka police at Balgera, border of Karnataka and Telangana.

Nandyal MP Pocha Brahmananda Reddy said the Telangana leaders were trying to create disputes between the farmers of AP and Telangana for their political gains. He said the AP government was taking up project construction in its jurisdiction only to draw its rightful share. The MP further appealed to the TS leaders not to make provocative statements and to maintain cordial relations with the neighbouring State.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
KRMB RLIS Krishna River Rayalaseema Lift Irrigation Telangana government Krishna water dispute Telugu states
India Matters
Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad (Photo | PTI)
Twitter denies access to IT Minister Prasad's account for 1 hour alleging violation of US Copyright Act
After swift decline, daily new Covid-19 cases on the rise again
Rajnath Singh reviewing the ongoing work on the Indigenous Aircraft Carrier which is in advanced stages of construction by the Indian Navy. (Photo | Albin Mathew, EPS)
Indigenous aircraft carrier INS Vikrant to be commissioned this year, sea trials in July
Image for representational purpose only (Photo | Express Illustration)
ISRO espionage case: CBI files FIR against 18 former cops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Covid-19 testing at a health centre in Himachal Pradesh’s Kullu on Thursday | PTI
WATCH | What all do we know about the delta variant of coronavirus?
Demons and Genies: Yemen's mysterious 'Well of Hell'
Gallery
There is a saying, education should not be confined to the classroom. However, for the students in the remote villages of Sagar taluk in Shivamogga district — Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa’s home turf — studying during the second wave of Covid-
For these rural students in Karnataka, e-learning is an 'uphill' battle
A morning walker performs yoga on the occasion of International Yoga Day at Lodhi garden in New Delhi. (Photo | Parveen Negi
India bends it everywhere on International Yoga Day
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp