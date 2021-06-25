Andhra Pradesh asked not take up RLIS till approval 

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Krishna River Management Board (KRMB) has directed the AP government not to take up the Rayalaseema Lift Irrigation Scheme (RLIS) without getting its detailed project report appraised by statutory authorities. The KRMB direction comes after the Telangana government had written to it alleging that the AP government was proceeding briskly with the RLIS works.

In its letter written to the Secretary, Water Resources of AP government, by member HK Meena, the KRMB noted that the National Green Tribunal (NGT) has ‘directed’ it to take appropriate decision in the matter. He added that the KRMB constituted a team in March to visit the proposed site of RLIS to find out if there was any violation of the tribunal’s order.

“Accordingly, the team leader and member, KRMB, had requested the government of AP several times to nominate a nodal officer and facilitate the visit of the team to the project site. However, the government of AP has so far not facilitated the visit of the team to the project site citing various reasons,” Meena added.

Noting that the KRMB could not ascertain if there was any violation as no project site visit has been facilitated by the AP government, the board said, “The Government of AP is directed not to take up the construction of the above proposed project unless the detailed project report is submitted and appraised by KRMB/Central Water Commission and sanctioned by the Apex Council as per the provisions of AP Reorganisation Act, 2014.”

In its reply, the State government is likely to inform the KRMB that there is no construction activity taking place in the proposed project site as alleged by the neighbouring State officials. Sources said that batching plants were set up for taking up other works such as lining of canals. The State officials have already pointed out that the NGT’s order nowhere has asked the KRMB to send a team for inspection.

In the past, the State government had also objected to the visit, arguing that no action was taken with respect to the ‘illegal’ projects taken up by the Telangana government in violation of the AP Reorganisation Act. The officials are once again likely to reiterate that they would not violate the order and also point out that no action has been taken against the projects taken up by Telangana government against the provisions of the AP Reorganisation Act.

Meanwhile, AP police increased vigil at the Rajolibanda Diversion Scheme (RDS) ahead of ‘Chalo Rajolibanda’ call given by the Telangana Congress leader on Thursday. A huge posse of police was deployed at the RDS falling under Kosigi mandal to prevent any untoward incident. Former Alampur MLA Sampath Kumar, along with 500 Congress activists and farmers, conducted ‘Chalo Rajolibanda’. They were stopped by Karnataka police at Balgera, border of Karnataka and Telangana.

Nandyal MP Pocha Brahmananda Reddy said the Telangana leaders were trying to create disputes between the farmers of AP and Telangana for their political gains. He said the AP government was taking up project construction in its jurisdiction only to draw its rightful share. The MP further appealed to the TS leaders not to make provocative statements and to maintain cordial relations with the neighbouring State.