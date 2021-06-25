STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Aspirants informed about digital evaluation a year in advance: Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission

The commission conducted a study for two months about digital evaluation being followed in various states, and introduced the process after rectifying the errors, says official.

Published: 25th June 2021 07:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th June 2021 04:31 PM   |  A+A-

Students writing exam

Representational Image (File Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The selection of Group-I examination candidates for interviews is done in a transparent manner as per the guidelines issued by Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC), said commission member Salam Babu. The comments came as Opposition parties have accused the commission of indulging in irregularities. 

Speaking to mediapersons here on Thursday, Salam said there was no truth in the allegations that 70 people were selected under sports quota. “Equal opportunities were given to all candidates who appeared for examinations in both English and Telugu. Besides, the commission also gave an opportunity for the candidates to write five papers in either Telugu or English.”

“We came to know that several booklets have been allegedly altered in Kakinada and Srikakulam. In such a case buffer booklets will be provided to the candidates...no manipulation has taken place,” Salam Babu said. He also made it clear that there were no errors in the digital evaluation and the commission had informed about the process to the candidates a year before conducting the Mains exam. “The APPSC had conducted a study for two months about digital evaluation being followed in various states, and introduced the process here after rectifying the errors,” he said.

The board member further said that the commission had the power to change the content mentioned in the notification at any point of time. “Candidates are selected for the jobs depending on their ability and performance in the exam,” he said. “We are ready to clarify all doubts of the candidates. Revaluation of papers is not done by APPSC and a GO in this regard was issued earlier,” Salam Babu said.

Commenting on the job calendar released by the state government, he said a section of unemployed youths have appealed to Chief Secretary Adityanath Das to increase the number of posts. Last week, AP High Court had stayed all further proceedings of APPSC, including Group-I interview that was scheduled from June 17, for a period of four weeks.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
APPSC Salam Babu digital evaluation of APPSC exams
India Matters
Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad (Photo | PTI)
Twitter denies access to IT Minister Prasad's account for 1 hour alleging violation of US Copyright Act
After swift decline, daily new Covid-19 cases on the rise again
Rajnath Singh reviewing the ongoing work on the Indigenous Aircraft Carrier which is in advanced stages of construction by the Indian Navy. (Photo | Albin Mathew, EPS)
Indigenous aircraft carrier INS Vikrant to be commissioned this year, sea trials in July
Image for representational purpose only (Photo | Express Illustration)
ISRO espionage case: CBI files FIR against 18 former cops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Covid-19 testing at a health centre in Himachal Pradesh’s Kullu on Thursday | PTI
WATCH | What all do we know about the delta variant of coronavirus?
Demons and Genies: Yemen's mysterious 'Well of Hell'
Gallery
There is a saying, education should not be confined to the classroom. However, for the students in the remote villages of Sagar taluk in Shivamogga district — Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa’s home turf — studying during the second wave of Covid-
For these rural students in Karnataka, e-learning is an 'uphill' battle
A morning walker performs yoga on the occasion of International Yoga Day at Lodhi garden in New Delhi. (Photo | Parveen Negi
India bends it everywhere on International Yoga Day
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp