Aspirants informed about digital evaluation a year in advance: Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The selection of Group-I examination candidates for interviews is done in a transparent manner as per the guidelines issued by Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC), said commission member Salam Babu. The comments came as Opposition parties have accused the commission of indulging in irregularities.

Speaking to mediapersons here on Thursday, Salam said there was no truth in the allegations that 70 people were selected under sports quota. “Equal opportunities were given to all candidates who appeared for examinations in both English and Telugu. Besides, the commission also gave an opportunity for the candidates to write five papers in either Telugu or English.”

“We came to know that several booklets have been allegedly altered in Kakinada and Srikakulam. In such a case buffer booklets will be provided to the candidates...no manipulation has taken place,” Salam Babu said. He also made it clear that there were no errors in the digital evaluation and the commission had informed about the process to the candidates a year before conducting the Mains exam. “The APPSC had conducted a study for two months about digital evaluation being followed in various states, and introduced the process here after rectifying the errors,” he said.

The board member further said that the commission had the power to change the content mentioned in the notification at any point of time. “Candidates are selected for the jobs depending on their ability and performance in the exam,” he said. “We are ready to clarify all doubts of the candidates. Revaluation of papers is not done by APPSC and a GO in this regard was issued earlier,” Salam Babu said.

Commenting on the job calendar released by the state government, he said a section of unemployed youths have appealed to Chief Secretary Adityanath Das to increase the number of posts. Last week, AP High Court had stayed all further proceedings of APPSC, including Group-I interview that was scheduled from June 17, for a period of four weeks.