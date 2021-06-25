STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Complete infra works in housing layouts in a week: CM Jagan to officials 

Reiterating that there should be no scope for corruption and no compromise over quality in works, the Chief Minister said the goal is to provide the best living standards for the poor.

Published: 25th June 2021 08:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th June 2021 08:35 AM   |  A+A-

Andhra Pradesh CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy

Andhra Pradesh CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy (Photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Directing the officials to complete infrastructure works in all housing layouts within a week, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has asked the officials to solve problems in arranging water and electricity facilities required for construction of houses at the earliest.During a review meeting  with officials at his camp office in Tadepalli on Thursday, the Chief Minister reviewed progress of construction of houses, action plan on developing infrastructure facilities in Jagananna colonies ( housing layouts) and TIDCO houses.

The Chief Minister took stock of drinking water and electricity facilities in 9,024 layouts both in rural and urban areas. Stating that spending Rs 34,000 crore to develop infrastructure facilities in Jagananna colonies is a record, he asserted that his government took up the massive programme with God’s blessings.“In fact, no one in the past thought of such a programme. I am aspiring to take the programme forward and all your cooperation is immense in realising my dream,” Jagan said and wanted the officials to put in dedicated efforts.

Reiterating that there should be no scope for corruption and no compromise over quality in works, the Chief Minister said the goal is to provide the best living standards for the poor. The housing colonies being set up for the poor should not be turned into slums, he reminded the officials. The Chief Minister said a separate number should be allotted for filing complaints over the quality of works and giving suggestions, and a board should be set up in every layout with those details and added that the feedback should be regularly reviewed.

Progress 
3.03 lakh house works started 
7 lakh house works will start by July 10 construction of houses, being done by the government, will start in Shravana month 
First phase of houses will be completed by June 2022 
Tidco houses 
2,08,160 units will be completed in 18 months 
Rs 10,000 crore  money to be spent on Tidco houses

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad (Photo | PTI)
Twitter denies access to IT Minister Prasad's account for 1 hour alleging violation of US Copyright Act
After swift decline, daily new Covid-19 cases on the rise again
Rajnath Singh reviewing the ongoing work on the Indigenous Aircraft Carrier which is in advanced stages of construction by the Indian Navy. (Photo | Albin Mathew, EPS)
Indigenous aircraft carrier INS Vikrant to be commissioned this year, sea trials in July
Image for representational purpose only (Photo | Express Illustration)
ISRO espionage case: CBI files FIR against 18 former cops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Covid-19 testing at a health centre in Himachal Pradesh’s Kullu on Thursday | PTI
WATCH | What all do we know about the delta variant of coronavirus?
Demons and Genies: Yemen's mysterious 'Well of Hell'
Gallery
There is a saying, education should not be confined to the classroom. However, for the students in the remote villages of Sagar taluk in Shivamogga district — Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa’s home turf — studying during the second wave of Covid-
For these rural students in Karnataka, e-learning is an 'uphill' battle
A morning walker performs yoga on the occasion of International Yoga Day at Lodhi garden in New Delhi. (Photo | Parveen Negi
India bends it everywhere on International Yoga Day
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp