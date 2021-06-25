Complete infra works in housing layouts in a week: CM Jagan to officials 

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Directing the officials to complete infrastructure works in all housing layouts within a week, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has asked the officials to solve problems in arranging water and electricity facilities required for construction of houses at the earliest.During a review meeting with officials at his camp office in Tadepalli on Thursday, the Chief Minister reviewed progress of construction of houses, action plan on developing infrastructure facilities in Jagananna colonies ( housing layouts) and TIDCO houses.

The Chief Minister took stock of drinking water and electricity facilities in 9,024 layouts both in rural and urban areas. Stating that spending Rs 34,000 crore to develop infrastructure facilities in Jagananna colonies is a record, he asserted that his government took up the massive programme with God’s blessings.“In fact, no one in the past thought of such a programme. I am aspiring to take the programme forward and all your cooperation is immense in realising my dream,” Jagan said and wanted the officials to put in dedicated efforts.

Reiterating that there should be no scope for corruption and no compromise over quality in works, the Chief Minister said the goal is to provide the best living standards for the poor. The housing colonies being set up for the poor should not be turned into slums, he reminded the officials. The Chief Minister said a separate number should be allotted for filing complaints over the quality of works and giving suggestions, and a board should be set up in every layout with those details and added that the feedback should be regularly reviewed.

Progress

3.03 lakh house works started

7 lakh house works will start by July 10 construction of houses, being done by the government, will start in Shravana month

First phase of houses will be completed by June 2022

Tidco houses

2,08,160 units will be completed in 18 months

Rs 10,000 crore money to be spent on Tidco houses