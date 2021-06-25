Conditions conducive to hold exams, says minister Audimulapu Suresh

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Maintaining that the state government was committed to conduct SSC and Intermediate second year examinations in view of the future of students right from the beginning, Education Minister Audimulapu Suresh said there was no indecisiveness on part of the government over the issue.

“Even today morning when we filed the affidavit in the Supreme Court, we were clear on conducting the examinations following all Covid protocols,’’ he asserted.Speaking to the media at R&B office here on Thursday, Suresh said the government made abundantly clear in the affidavit filed before the Supreme Court that the state would conduct the Class XII (Intermediate second year) examinations in physical mode as there was no reliable alternative to assess the performance of the students in view of the grades being awarded instead of marks in the SSC exams.

“We also informed the SC that the Covid-19 situation in the state is improving, making it conducive to hold the exams,” he added. Suresh said the government informed the Supreme Court that every measure would be taken — right from accommodating 15-18 students in a room to ensuring physical distance and other Covid protocols. “We have been stating very clearly that cancellation of the examinations is the second best option. In the affidavit, we mentioned every measure would be taken for the safe conduct of the exams,’’ Suresh said, adding due to the fixing of deadlines by the Supreme Court for the assessment of marks, there arose a situation where examinations could not be conducted.

“We had given time required for each stage. For students to prepare for the examinations, we said tests would be taken for seven papers and exams would be conducted on alternate days. There is no question of indecisiveness over the conduct of the examinations but we were left with no other option,’’ he maintained.

Suresh said the government had already issued a schedule of examinations and it was only after the Supreme Court intervened that they had to cancel the examinations.Meanwhile, teacher and parent associations welcomed the state government’s decision to cancel the Class 10 and Intermediate examinations.