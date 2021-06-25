Minor errors in data entry endanger pensions of 13,000 women in Andhra Pradesh

IVNP Prasad Babu By

ONGOLE: About 13,000 women beneficiaries of social security pensions in Prakasam district are made to run from pillar to post due to the ‘minor lapses’ in uploading their details by data entry operators. Identifying some flaws in Aadhaar card and ration card particulars, the Society for Elimination of Rural Poverty (SERP) has directed officials to recheck the eligibility of women beneficiaries, who were getting single women and widow pensions.

The District Rural Development Agency (DRDA) has issued notices to around 13,000 women beneficiaries to get the mistakes rectified. As a result, the poor beneficiaries have started making rounds of authorised Aadhaar enrolment centres, tahsildar offices, village and ward secretariats to get the lapses rectified.According to government statistics, there are 4.27 lakh beneficiaries of various pensions in Prakasam. The authorities have noticed certain mistakes, most of them technical, in widow and single women category beneficiaries.

“The village secretariat staff should get complete details of a woman beneficiary, including her Aadhaar and ration cards, to sanction a widow pension. She should also furnish the death certificate of her husband issued by the tahsildar office. The secretariat staff should upload the same to the online records. In the process, a fresh ration card should be issued to the beneficiary by removing the name of deceased. Many beneficiaries of widow pension are facing problem as the names of their deceased husbands are not deleted from the ration cards,” DRDA Project Director Babu Rao explained, adding that staff have been asked to correct errors.

