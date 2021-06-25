STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Minor errors in data entry endanger pensions of 13,000 women in Andhra Pradesh

Notices have been issued to them to prove their eligibility on or before June 25, failing which their social security pensions will be stopped from next month.

Published: 25th June 2021 07:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th June 2021 04:26 PM   |  A+A-

Aadhaar card

A woman with her Aadhaar card. (Photo | EPS)

By IVNP Prasad Babu
Express News Service

ONGOLE: About 13,000 women beneficiaries of social security pensions in Prakasam district are made to run from pillar to post due to the ‘minor lapses’ in uploading their details by data entry operators. Identifying some flaws in Aadhaar card and ration card particulars, the Society for Elimination of Rural Poverty (SERP) has directed officials to recheck the eligibility of women beneficiaries, who were getting single women and widow pensions. 

The District Rural Development Agency (DRDA) has issued notices to around 13,000 women beneficiaries to get the mistakes rectified. As a result, the poor beneficiaries have started making rounds of authorised Aadhaar enrolment centres, tahsildar offices, village and ward secretariats to get the lapses rectified.According to government statistics, there are 4.27 lakh beneficiaries of various pensions in Prakasam. The authorities have noticed certain mistakes, most of them technical, in widow and single women category beneficiaries.

“The village secretariat staff should get complete details of a woman beneficiary, including her Aadhaar and ration cards, to sanction a widow pension. She should also furnish the death certificate of her husband issued by the tahsildar office. The secretariat staff should upload the same to the online records. In the process, a fresh ration card should be issued to the beneficiary by removing the name of deceased. Many beneficiaries of widow pension are facing problem as the names of their deceased husbands are not deleted from the ration cards,” DRDA Project Director Babu Rao explained, adding that staff have been asked to correct errors. 

Notices to 12,995 women beneficiaries
Notices have been issued to 12,995 women beneficiaries to prove their eligibility on or before June 25 without fail or else their social security pensions will be stopped from the next month

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
DRDA SERP Aadhaar card Andhra Pradesh Widow Pensions
India Matters
Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad (Photo | PTI)
Twitter denies access to IT Minister Prasad's account for 1 hour alleging violation of US Copyright Act
After swift decline, daily new Covid-19 cases on the rise again
Rajnath Singh reviewing the ongoing work on the Indigenous Aircraft Carrier which is in advanced stages of construction by the Indian Navy. (Photo | Albin Mathew, EPS)
Indigenous aircraft carrier INS Vikrant to be commissioned this year, sea trials in July
Image for representational purpose only (Photo | Express Illustration)
ISRO espionage case: CBI files FIR against 18 former cops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Covid-19 testing at a health centre in Himachal Pradesh’s Kullu on Thursday | PTI
WATCH | What all do we know about the delta variant of coronavirus?
Demons and Genies: Yemen's mysterious 'Well of Hell'
Gallery
There is a saying, education should not be confined to the classroom. However, for the students in the remote villages of Sagar taluk in Shivamogga district — Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa’s home turf — studying during the second wave of Covid-
For these rural students in Karnataka, e-learning is an 'uphill' battle
A morning walker performs yoga on the occasion of International Yoga Day at Lodhi garden in New Delhi. (Photo | Parveen Negi
India bends it everywhere on International Yoga Day
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp