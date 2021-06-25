N Chandrababu Naidu seeks support price for mangoes

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Accusing the YSRC government of not taking required steps to save the mango farmers in the State from losses and debts due to lack of remunerative prices and failure of crops, TDP supremo and Leader of the Opposition N Chandrababu Naidu demanded that the government rise to the occasion and ensure proper support price for the mango produced in the State.

In a statement issued on Thursday, the TDP chief stressed the need for setting up a mango board immediately in Chittoor district in order to initiate timely measures for the wellbeing of the farmers. “The mango prices were good during the TDP regime but now they have come down, giving a rude shock to the farmers. Minister Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy and his brother Dwarakanath Reddy colluded with pulp industries to give more problems to the mango farmers,” he alleged. Naidu alleged that Peddireddy, his henchmen along with pulp industries managements formed a syndicate to loot farmers.