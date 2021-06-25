NGT seeks report on lift scheme, warns that AP Chief Secretary could be jailed for violations

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Directing the Krishna River Management Board and south regional office of the Union ministry of environment to submit a report on the situation at the project site of the proposed Rayalaseema lift scheme, against which allegations have been made by the Telangana government that Andhra Pradesh has taken up works against the national green tribunal's order, the southern zone bench of the tribunal is said to have cautioned the AP government that the Chief Secretary would be sent to prison if there were any violations.

The bench, on Friday, heard the contempt petition filed by original petitioner Gavinolla Srinivas, who is also said to be a associated with Telangana Sarpanches Association, alleging that the AP government has taken up the works of the proposed project in contempt of the NGT's order given in February 2021.

The petitioner's counsel Sravan Kumar informed the bench, headed by Justice K Ramakrishnan, that the AP water resources department has taken up execution of the proposed project during the second wave of COVID-19. He alleged that the AP government did not cooperate with KRMB, which wanted to send a team to inspect the works as per the earlier order. He also argued that while the NGT's order ruled that prior clearances were necessary, the AP government had written letters to the Union ministry of environment that the project doesn't need any permission.

Telangana additional advocate general J Ramachandra Rao argued that the NGT's order was not being implemented and urged that steps be taken to ensure the law is followed.

The counsel representing Andhra Pradesh D Madhuri Reddy informed the bench that works of the project haven't been taken up. The advocate added that a counter affidavit would be filed if two weeks time is given. The counsel argued that the Telangana government has also taken up several projects sans requisite permits.

Following the submissions made, the tribunal directed the KRMB and regional office of Union ministry of environment to submit a report on the situation at the project site. It added that the AP Chief Secretary would be sent to prison if violations were found, sources said. The tribunal posted the matter to July 12 for further hearing.

It is learnt that the tribunal said it would hold the Chief Secretary responsible as the latter had assured in February that only investigation works were being taken up. "There is nothing to disbelieve the assertion made by the Chief Secretary of the state stating that there is no intention to violate the directions issued by this Tribunal, while disposing the matter, and whatever is being done is only strictly in accordance with the guidelines provided for preparing the DPR for the project...We are now believing the assertions made by the Chief Secretary that they are only doing the preliminary investigation for the purpose of preparing the DPR on the basis of the directions given by the central water commission...," the tribunal said while disposing the matter on February 24, 2021.

The contempt petition was filed a day after KRMB, acting on the complaint by Telangana water resources special chief secretary that AP was 'briskly' taking up the works, directed the AP water resources secretary to not go ahead with the works until the detailed project report is appraised by the authorities concerned.

While Telangana alleged that works were in full swing, AP officials, on their part, denied the allegations and maintained that others works such as canal lining were being taken up. "Batching plants were set up for canal lining works. We have not taken up any work related to Rayalaseema lift scheme as being alleged," a senior official told The New Indian Express. The state government is also likely to send a response to KRMB's letter, rebutting the claims made by Telangana.