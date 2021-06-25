Groups clash over loud music in Andhra's Prakasam district, one dies

By Express News Service

ONGOLE: One person was killed and several injured in a group clash that occurred at Kamepalli village in Santha Maguluru mandal on Wednesday night. The clash occurred following a petty issue a few days ago. According to Santha Maguluru Police SI G Sivannarayana, a marriage was performed on June 21 in Kamepalli village. The wedding party to celebrate the event brought a DJ sound system. The loud noise inconvenienced some locals who rushed and complained to the police.

The police visited the village on the same day, warned the organisers and seized the DJ sound system. The organisers suspected that a few locals must have complained to the police and quarrelled with them. Within no time, the two groups started fighting with sticks and knives. Eight persons were injured. One L Subba Rao, uncle of the bridegroom, who received grievous injuries died on Thursday. The Santha Maguluru SI said a case has been booked and investigation is on.