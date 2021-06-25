STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Tomatoes fetch good prices in Andhra as exports rise

Published: 25th June 2021 07:51 AM

Tomato baskets ready to export from Madanapalle tomato market of Chittoor. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

CHITTOOR: After further relaxation in partial curfew, export of tomatoes to other States have increased from Madanapalle market in Chittoor district. This has also resulted in a rise in price of the produce. After hotels opened doors in other States, demand for tomato has increased, resulting in traders buying the vegetable from the Chittoor wholesale markets. 

Around 2,000 MT to 3,000 MT  tomatoes have been exported to Telangana, Maharastra, Chhattisgarh, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, West Bengal, Rajasthan, Punjab, Delhi, J&K, Odisha, Tamil Nadu and Karnataka from Madanapalle and Punganur tomato markets in the last one week. The vegetable is now selling at Rs 12 per kg in Madanapalle and Rs 10 per kg in Palamaneru wholesale  markets. 

