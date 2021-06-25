STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

ULBs in Andhra to collect labour cess at building approval phase

Direction follows the recommendations of the vigilance department which found that several establishments evaded payment of cess meant for labour welfare.

Published: 25th June 2021 08:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th June 2021 04:35 PM   |  A+A-

apartments, buildings, houses

Image of residential buildings in Vijayawada used for representational purpose. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The commissioner and director of municipal administration (CDMA) has directed all the commissioners of municipal corporations and municipalities to collect applicable labour cess from establishments at the time of approval of the building or construction work to avoid evasion of the same. The direction follows the recommendations of the vigilance and enforcement department which had inspected and found that several establishments evaded payment of the cess to be used for the welfare of labour.

According to a circular issued by CDMA MM Nayak, an inspection in 2019 had revealed that 46 industries and firms in Chittoor district have evaded the payment of labour cess to the tune of Rs 55.31 crore in violation of building and other construction workers regulation of employment and conditions of service acts and rules in place for regulation of employment conditions of construction workers, who are identified as one of the most vulnerable groups. In other districts too, several companies are learnt to have made partial or no cess payments. In this context, the municipal administration department has issued instructions, “...to collect applicable labour cess from the establishments at the time of approval of the building or other construction work by implementing the Rule 4( 4) of the Cess Rules, 1999, as directed by the government and furnish action taken report.”

MoU with HCL foundation 

The municipal administration and urban development department has issued an order permitting Connect to Andhra, planning department (government of AP) to enter into an MoU with HCL Foundation for improving infrastructure facilities in 106 municipal schools identified Vijayawada in a phased manner. The department, on Thursday, has also issued revised administrative sanction for physical infrastructure in the PMAY- housing for all initiative. While Rs 1,295.10 crore has been accorded for phase 1 covering 37 ULBs and 45 Locations with 1,11,088 units, Rs 1,513.79 cr has been sanctioned for phase-II covering 56 ULBs and 80 locations with 1,18,920 unit. A fresh sanction for Rs 420.61 cr has been issued for new works. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
CDMA andhra ULBs Urban Local Bodies Labour welfare cess
India Matters
Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad (Photo | PTI)
Twitter denies access to IT Minister Prasad's account for 1 hour alleging violation of US Copyright Act
After swift decline, daily new Covid-19 cases on the rise again
Rajnath Singh reviewing the ongoing work on the Indigenous Aircraft Carrier which is in advanced stages of construction by the Indian Navy. (Photo | Albin Mathew, EPS)
Indigenous aircraft carrier INS Vikrant to be commissioned this year, sea trials in July
Image for representational purpose only (Photo | Express Illustration)
ISRO espionage case: CBI files FIR against 18 former cops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Covid-19 testing at a health centre in Himachal Pradesh’s Kullu on Thursday | PTI
WATCH | What all do we know about the delta variant of coronavirus?
Demons and Genies: Yemen's mysterious 'Well of Hell'
Gallery
There is a saying, education should not be confined to the classroom. However, for the students in the remote villages of Sagar taluk in Shivamogga district — Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa’s home turf — studying during the second wave of Covid-
For these rural students in Karnataka, e-learning is an 'uphill' battle
A morning walker performs yoga on the occasion of International Yoga Day at Lodhi garden in New Delhi. (Photo | Parveen Negi
India bends it everywhere on International Yoga Day
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp