5-day workshop on innovation & incubation ends

VIJAYAWADA: Innovation and incubation should be part of the curriculum, said IIT-Delhi chemical engineering department head D Prof RR Sonde during a five-day online workshop on ‘business success stories from entrepreneurs’ organised by NIT-AP.

The professor said innovation is creating a new enterprise...science must be used largely to solve the problems being faced by the society and the planet today such as climate change, terrorism, and artificial intelligence.Several students particiated in the five-day workshop, which concluded on Friday.

NIT-AP director CS Rao presided over the workshop and as a follow-up action to the workshop, it has been decided to initiate measures including formation of entrepreneurship startup advisory Committee to NIT-AP’s existing Centre for Research Innovation Incubation and Consultancy (CRIIC), inclusion of department faculty coordinators in CRIIC.