Andhra Pradesh High Court stays single-judge verdict on MPTC elections

It directed the SEC not to take up counting of votes for ZPTC and MPTC elections and adjourned the case hearing to July 27. 

Published: 26th June 2021 07:55 AM

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:  A division bench of the Andhra Pradesh High Court on Friday issued an interim stay on the verdict of a single judge cancelling MPTC and ZPTC elections in the State. The single judge had directed the State Election Commission to reissue notification for the conduct of MPTC and ZPTC elections. 

Hearing the appeal petition filed by the State Election Commission, the division bench comprising Chief Justice Arup Kumar Goswami and Justice Ninala Jayasurya, observed that there is a need for an in depth hearing in the matter. It directed the SEC not to take up counting of votes for ZPTC and MPTC elections and adjourned the case hearing to July 27. 

Following the single judge verdict on May 21 cancelling the elections, the SEC filed an appeal against it. Appearing on behalf of the SEC, senior advocate S Niranjan Reddy explained that TDP leader Varla Ramaiah had filed a petition seeking implementation of election rule notification four weeks prior to the polling date in case of MPTC and ZPTC elections, while Jana Sena leader C Srinvas Rao petitioned for fresh conduct of entire election process.

V Venugopal Rao, counsel for Srinivas Rao said they have brought the rule to the notice of the Court during arguments in the case and claimed that the SEC has violated the SC’s orders with regard to conduct of elections. 

Hearing the arguments on both sides, the bench proposed to conduct a full-fledged hearing in the case in August first week, but Niranjan Reddy requested it be conducted in July first week. He said ballot boxes were brought from other States and the time has come to return them. When the court pointed out that there were no elections immediately, Niranjan Reddy said local elections in Tamil Nadu are scheduled to be held shortly. 

