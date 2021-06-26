STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Andhra Pradesh lauded for performance in NREGS

Panchayat Raj and Rural Development Commissioner M Girija Shankar, EGS Director P Chinna Tataiah and other officials participated in the virtual meeting.

The number of workers attending the MGNREGS works, which stood at more than 50 lakh per day at one point of time, has dropped to around eight lakh in August.

Image of daily wage labourers used for representational purposes

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: A National Level Monitoring (NLM) team of the Union Ministry of Rural Development showered praises on Andhra Pradesh for its performance in National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (NREGS) implementation.The team visited 40 villages in 18 mandals of four districts in the 2020-21 fiscal, interacted with officials and released its report in June, 2021. It stated that AP performed well in indexes such as issuing job cards, payment of wages, implementation of works, social audit and other parameters.

The NLM team, in a virtual meeting, complimented the state government officials for 100 per cent issuance of job cards on the basis of information from Socio Economic Caste Census, providing 100 days work to every beneficiary, providing work within 15 days of receiving application, organising gram sabhas for identification of works, preparation of labour budget, and taking up works approved by gram panchayats.Panchayat Raj and Rural Development Commissioner M Girija Shankar, EGS Director P Chinna Tataiah and other officials participated in the virtual meeting.

