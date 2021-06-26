AP EAPCET-2021 from August 19 to 25

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University (JNTU- Kakinada) on Friday issued notification for AP EAPCET (Engineering, Agriculture and Pharmacy Common Entrance Test) being conducted on behalf of Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) for the academic year 2021-22. According to the notification, exams will be conducted from August 19 to 25.

University convener in a press release said the examination will be conducted online for the courses such as engineering, bio-technology, BTech (Dairy technology), BTech (Argi), BTech (Food Science and Technology), BSC (Agriculture, Horticulture), BVSc, AH, BFSc, B Pharma and Pharm D. Interested candidates can submit their application online at www.sche.ap.gov.in/eapcet.