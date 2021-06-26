Maoist leaders COVID positive, several ultras died due to lack of treatment, say police

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: Are the top Maoist leaders, including Uday, Aruna, RK, Arun and Jagan, suffering from Covid-19? The district police said they have reports that the several Maoists of Galikond, Korukonda, Pedabayalu and AOB (Andhra-Odisha Border) cutoff area dalams have symptoms of Covid-19. “Several ultras have died from the virus due to lack of proper treatment, which even the Maoists have admitted,” the police said.

SP B Srinivasa Rao said here on Friday even top Maoist leaders and some dalam members are reportedly suffering from Covid. He appealed to people in the Agency villages in the AOB area to take precautions as the virus might infect them due to the movement of Maoists between Odisha, Chhattisgarh and Andhra Pradesh.He said the Maoists and their family members with Covid symptoms should approach their nearest police station without any inhibition and fear so that the police can ensure good treatment to them.

After recovering, they can go back and the police will support them and their family members, the SP said.

He said the extremists should realise the fact that life is more precious than anything else. “At least now they should let their dalam members and leaders undergo treatment for the virus. They should also think about the safety of people in the Agency villages.”