STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Maoist leaders COVID positive, several ultras died due to lack of treatment, say police

SP B Srinivasa Rao said here on Friday even top Maoist leaders and some dalam members are reportedly suffering from Covid.

Published: 26th June 2021 07:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th June 2021 07:25 AM   |  A+A-

Image used for representational purpose only

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: Are the top Maoist leaders, including Uday, Aruna, RK, Arun and Jagan, suffering from Covid-19? The district police said they have reports that the several Maoists of Galikond, Korukonda, Pedabayalu and AOB (Andhra-Odisha Border) cutoff area dalams have symptoms of Covid-19. “Several ultras have died from the virus due to lack of proper treatment, which even the Maoists have admitted,” the police said.

SP B Srinivasa Rao said here on Friday even top Maoist leaders and some dalam members are reportedly suffering from Covid. He appealed to people in the Agency villages in the AOB area to take precautions as the virus might infect them due to the movement of Maoists between Odisha, Chhattisgarh and Andhra Pradesh.He said the Maoists and their family members with Covid symptoms should approach their nearest police station without any inhibition and fear so that the police can ensure good treatment to them. 

After recovering, they can go back and the police will support them and their family members, the SP said.
He said the extremists should realise the fact that life is more precious than anything else. “At least now they should let their dalam members and leaders undergo treatment for the virus. They should also think about the safety of people in the Agency villages.”

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
maoists Maoists in Andhra Pradesh covid 19 coronavirus
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only
Maoist leaders COVID positive, several ultras died due to lack of treatment, say police
Long queue in front of the corporation vaccination camp at puttur in Tiruchy on Friday. (Photo | EPS/MK Ashok Kumar)
Third Covid wave could be smaller than the first wave, says ICMR study
For representational purposes
'A new milestone': Serum Institute begins Covovax production in Pune, jab likely from September
Loudspeaker used to play bhajans delivers lessons as teacher takes class from temple

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The delta variant has significant immune evasion and fitness compared to the alpha variant (File Photo | PTI)
Delta Variant is 'most transmissible' identified so far: WHO | Covid-19 Updates
'Inflated' oxygen requirement: BJP, Congress demand Kejriwal's resignation
Gallery
An aerial view of Jama Masjid in Old Delhi surrounded by densely populated buildings and markets. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Pics of the week: Cradling a monkey and snapping the weight on a migrant worker's shoulders
There is a saying, education should not be confined to the classroom. However, for the students in the remote villages of Sagar taluk in Shivamogga district — Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa’s home turf — studying during the second wave of Covid-
For these rural students in Karnataka, e-learning is an 'uphill' battle
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp