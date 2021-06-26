STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

‘Proposed food processing units win-win model’

APFPS COO Bharath Thota said the proposed units would create a required ecosystem for the value addition of food products.

Published: 26th June 2021 07:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th June 2021 07:46 AM   |  A+A-

Food industry, food processing

For representational purposes (Photo | Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Andhra Pradesh Food Processing Society CEO L Sridhar Reddy is of the opinion that the proposed secondary food processing units are a win-win model for industry and farmers.

Addressing investors at a virtual awareness session on opportunities in food processing sector organised by the CII-AP on Friday, Sridhar Reddy said the AP Food Processing Policy 2020-25 intends to develop secondary food processing ready-to-operate plug and play units in each Parliamentary constituency in the state. 

ALSO READ | Aqua hubs to be set up in Guntur, Tenali Assembly segments 

He said the proposed product-specific units would create a continuous demand for the farmers’ produce, and provide good selling price and adequate raw materials to the industry.“Establishment of secondary food processing units will help in building required backward and forward integration, and ensure remunerative price for the farmers’ produce,” he observed. The units are identified based on the availability of raw materials, locally, he added.

APFPS COO Bharath Thota said the proposed units would create a required ecosystem for the value addition of food products. “The proposed model is a win-win situation for the industry and the government for accelerating growth in the food processing sector.”P Venkat Ram Reddy, convenor, primary sector panel, CII-AP attended. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Andhra Pradesh
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only
Maoist leaders COVID positive, several ultras died due to lack of treatment, say police
Long queue in front of the corporation vaccination camp at puttur in Tiruchy on Friday. (Photo | EPS/MK Ashok Kumar)
Third Covid wave could be smaller than the first wave, says ICMR study
For representational purposes
'A new milestone': Serum Institute begins Covovax production in Pune, jab likely from September
Loudspeaker used to play bhajans delivers lessons as teacher takes class from temple

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The delta variant has significant immune evasion and fitness compared to the alpha variant (File Photo | PTI)
Delta Variant is 'most transmissible' identified so far: WHO | Covid-19 Updates
'Inflated' oxygen requirement: BJP, Congress demand Kejriwal's resignation
Gallery
An aerial view of Jama Masjid in Old Delhi surrounded by densely populated buildings and markets. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Pics of the week: Cradling a monkey and snapping the weight on a migrant worker's shoulders
There is a saying, education should not be confined to the classroom. However, for the students in the remote villages of Sagar taluk in Shivamogga district — Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa’s home turf — studying during the second wave of Covid-
For these rural students in Karnataka, e-learning is an 'uphill' battle
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp