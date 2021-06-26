‘Proposed food processing units win-win model’

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Andhra Pradesh Food Processing Society CEO L Sridhar Reddy is of the opinion that the proposed secondary food processing units are a win-win model for industry and farmers.

Addressing investors at a virtual awareness session on opportunities in food processing sector organised by the CII-AP on Friday, Sridhar Reddy said the AP Food Processing Policy 2020-25 intends to develop secondary food processing ready-to-operate plug and play units in each Parliamentary constituency in the state.

He said the proposed product-specific units would create a continuous demand for the farmers’ produce, and provide good selling price and adequate raw materials to the industry.“Establishment of secondary food processing units will help in building required backward and forward integration, and ensure remunerative price for the farmers’ produce,” he observed. The units are identified based on the availability of raw materials, locally, he added.

APFPS COO Bharath Thota said the proposed units would create a required ecosystem for the value addition of food products. “The proposed model is a win-win situation for the industry and the government for accelerating growth in the food processing sector.”P Venkat Ram Reddy, convenor, primary sector panel, CII-AP attended.