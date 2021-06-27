100 per cent SRM engineering students secure jobs

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The maiden graduating students of SRM University-AP have set a record in getting placements. SRM-AP is the first ever private university in India to achieve twin placement of `50 lakhs with PVP Inc., a strategic partner of Google Japan. The maiden batch created a record of 100 per cent placement with most students getting multiple offers; 71 percent of students got offers of over `20 lakh after more than 600 companies took part in the recruitment drive.

Some of the top recruiters were Amazon, PayPal, Barclay, American Express, Bank America, Walmart, AB In- Bev, TCS, Cognizant, Infosys, L&T, AIS, JSW and Adani. “Every moment at SRMAP was so defining. Academics and research, 24×7 student- run Next Tech Lab, and winning Hackathon in Bay area gave us wide exposure of the real world. Now, it is time that we start our lives in Japan” said Rajarshi and Saptarshi , B.Tech-CSE students.