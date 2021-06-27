STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
223 new Covid cases emerge in Visakhapatnam district

There has been further increase in Covid positive cases as 223 infections were reported on Saturday against 198 cases on Friday.

Published: 27th June 2021 08:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th June 2021 08:28 AM   |  A+A-

covid testing

For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: There has been further increase in Covid positive cases as 223 infections were reported on Saturday against 198 cases on Friday. Two more persons died due to the virus taking the toll to 1020, according to AMC principal PV Sudhakar in a statement here on Saturday. The number of active cases fell below 3000 mark in the district. There are 2951 active cases in the district against 3043 active cases on Friday and  3178  active cases on Thursday. 

Total recoveries in the district crossed 1.40 lakh mark on Friday. As many as 319 people were discharged after they recovered from the virus on Saturday against 331 people on Friday. Total number of people recovered from the virus in the district till now stood at  144522. Total number of cases recorded in the district till now stood at 148493.

