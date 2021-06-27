Andhra Pradesh drops interviews for public service exams

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The State government has dispensed with interviews for all posts, including Group-1 posts, to be filled through the Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) in the future. Chief Secretary Aditya Nath Das issued a GO in this regard on Saturday. He said the decision to dispense with interviews was taken to ‘maintain utmost transparency in the entire selection process.’ The APPSC was conducting interviews for recruitment of Group-1 and other gazetted officers till now.

Henceforth, the ranks will be awarded based on the performance of candidates in the written examinations. The selection candidates will be done strictly based on the merit in the written examinations. As part of an initiative to bring reforms in the government job recruitment process, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, at a high-level meeting on recruitment on October 17, 2019, took the decision to do away with personal interviews.

APPSC member Salam Babu told TNIE that the decision to dispense with interviews for recruitment of all the posts, including Group-1 services was not taken all of a sudden. The government, in fact, decided to do away with personal interviews for the posts to be filled through the APPSC from January 2020. Candidates will be selected based on the merit and performance in the written test.

However, the decision was not implemented till now due to various reasons, he said. Pointing out that there were allegations that interviews for government job recruitment were not done in a transparent manner, Salam Babu said the Chief Minister took a serious view of the matter and directed the APPSC to dispense with interviews.