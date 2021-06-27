Brahmamgari Mutt dispute settled, elder son new pontiff

By Express News Service

KADAPA: The dispute over the successor of Sri Veerabrahmendra Swamy Mutt for the last one and a half months has been settled. Venkatadri Swamy, elder son of previous pontiff Sri Veerabhoga Vasanta Venkteswara Swamy, was declared as the new pontiff of the mutt on Saturday. Venkateswara Swamy was of the seventh generation and had taken over as the pontiff of the mutt on August 10, 1969. After his first wife Chandravathamma died in 2005, he married Maruthi Mahalakshim in 2006.

He passed away on May 8, which led to dispute over who will succeed — elder son or the wife of the incumbent. From his first wife, Venkateswara Swamy had four sons and four daughters and from his second wife, he had two sons. With the dispute taking an ugly turn, the State government stepped in, but the efforts to bring a compromise between the two groups failed. Endowment Minister Vempalle Srinivas spoke with Vekateswara Swamy’s children from first wife and also his second wife and advised them to reach an amicable settlement.

On Saturday, joint commissioner (endowments) Chandrasekhar Azad and MLA S Raghurami Reddy once again held discussions with the family and chose elder son Venkatadri swamy as the successor. The succession ceremony will be held on an auspicious day shortly.

