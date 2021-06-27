CBI questions forensic doctors in YS Vivekananda Reddy murder case

By Express News Service

KADAPA: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) officials Saturday reportedly questioned the forensic doctors who have performed autopsy on the body of former minister YS Vivekananda Reddy. This is for the first time that the doctors involved in the postmortem were questioned, source said.

The probe into the murder of Vivekananda Reddy reached 20th day and after grilling the close associates and some other suspects from Kadapa and Pulivendula areas, the CBI sleuths Saturday sought details about the manner in which the postmortem was conducted on the body of Vivekananda Reddy at the Pulivendula government hospital. The investigators reportedly collected minute details about the injuries on the body of the slain leader.