Andhra Pradesh Chief Secretary Das gets 3-month extension

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Centre on Saturday extended the tenure of Chief Secretary Aditya Nath Das by three months. Following the request by Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy to extend the tenure of Das, who is due to retire from service on June 30 on attaining the age of superannuation, by three months, the Centre gave him extension till September 30, 2021.

Kuldeep Chaudhary, Under-Secretary, Department of Personnel and Training, Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions, communicated to the AP Principal Secretary (General Administration) about extension of service of Das by three months under Rule 16(1) of AIS (DCRB) Rules, 1958.

A 1987 batch IAS officer, he took charge as the Chief Secretary from Nilam Sawhney on December 31, 2020. The YS Jagan Mohan Reddy government had got extension for Sawhney twice and she subsequently retired on December 31, 2020. She was later appointed Principal Advisor to CM, but had to quit the post after she was chosen as the SEC.