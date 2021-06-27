STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Four DSPs appointed to enforce curfew in Ongole

Ongole city has been divided into four zones for effective monitoring of the implementation of Covid curfew restrictions.

Published: 27th June 2021 08:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th June 2021 08:26 AM   |  A+A-

Police, Crime, Cops

Image for representation (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

ONGOLE:  Ongole city has been divided into four zones for effective monitoring of the implementation of Covid curfew restrictions. SP Siddhartha Kaushal on Saturday said the four special officers of DSP cadre were appointed for the effective implementation of Covid restrictions in the city. As part of curfew enforcement, the SP inspected the implementation in various places including Kurnool Road flyover, RTC Bus Stand, Addanki Bus Stand, South Bypass and Mangamuru Road Junction and gave instructions to the officers to ensure complete closure of shops and malls by 5 pm.

The SP directed them to enforce curfew strictly and conduct vehicle checks and take action against the violators. DSPs KVVNV Prasad, N Suresh Rao, Mallikarjuna Rao and K Raghavendra Rao were appointed as special officers. Since the curfew came into force, the police have registered 2,575 cases under the Disaster Management Act

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Ongole DSP
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only
Maoist leaders COVID positive, several ultras died due to lack of treatment, say police
Long queue in front of the corporation vaccination camp at puttur in Tiruchy on Friday. (Photo | EPS/MK Ashok Kumar)
Third Covid wave could be smaller than the first wave, says ICMR study
For representational purposes
'A new milestone': Serum Institute begins Covovax production in Pune, jab likely from September
Loudspeaker used to play bhajans delivers lessons as teacher takes class from temple

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
This combination photo shows locked shops at a market area in Gauhati, India on June 18, 2021. (Photo | AP)
WATCH | In Assam's Guwahati, the lockdown is colourful
Representational Image. (File | AP)
Delta Plus variant of COVID19 may not be very dangerous for India: Dr Ravi
Gallery
An aerial view of Jama Masjid in Old Delhi surrounded by densely populated buildings and markets. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Pics of the week: Cradling a monkey and snapping the weight on a migrant worker's shoulders
There is a saying, education should not be confined to the classroom. However, for the students in the remote villages of Sagar taluk in Shivamogga district — Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa’s home turf — studying during the second wave of Covid-
For these rural students in Karnataka, e-learning is an 'uphill' battle
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp