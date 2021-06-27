Four DSPs appointed to enforce curfew in Ongole

By Express News Service

ONGOLE: Ongole city has been divided into four zones for effective monitoring of the implementation of Covid curfew restrictions. SP Siddhartha Kaushal on Saturday said the four special officers of DSP cadre were appointed for the effective implementation of Covid restrictions in the city. As part of curfew enforcement, the SP inspected the implementation in various places including Kurnool Road flyover, RTC Bus Stand, Addanki Bus Stand, South Bypass and Mangamuru Road Junction and gave instructions to the officers to ensure complete closure of shops and malls by 5 pm.

The SP directed them to enforce curfew strictly and conduct vehicle checks and take action against the violators. DSPs KVVNV Prasad, N Suresh Rao, Mallikarjuna Rao and K Raghavendra Rao were appointed as special officers. Since the curfew came into force, the police have registered 2,575 cases under the Disaster Management Act