Ports will play key role in economic recovery: V-P Venkaiah Naidu

The Vice-President said India has over 200 major and minor ports and these ports play an important role in India’s economy.

Image for representation

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: Vice-President M Venkaiah Naidu has called for making India a leading maritime nation and emphasised the important role ports will have to play in achieving the ambitious vision.He was speaking at a meeting with Chairman of the Visakhapatnam Port Trust (VPT) K Rama Mohana Rao and other senior officials who apprised him of various activities of the port, including its expansion plans.

The Vice-President said India has over 200 major and minor ports and these ports play an important role in India’s economy. Recalling that ancient India was a great maritime power and that the navies of Chola kings and Kalinga kings used to rule over the oceans, he said “we have to regain that past glory”.He said as part of the ambitious Sagarmala project, more than 504 projects have been identified to unlock the opportunities for port-led development and these initiatives are expected to mobilise more than Rs 3.57 lakh crore for infrastructure investment.

Vice-President M Venkaiah Naidu being accorded a warm welcome on his arrival at the airport in Visakhapatnam on Saturday I Express

Giving details of various projects, the port chairman said proposals have been made for a Rs 406-crore Free Trade and Warehousing Zone (FTWZ) in an area of 103 acres. The proposed FTWZ will be funded under Sagarmala and a Special Purpose Vehicle (SPV) will be set up to develop basic infrastructure like roads, electricity, rail and road connectivity. 

Noting the decline in the cargo trend at Visakhapatnam port during 2020-21 due to the pandemic after a healthy upward swing between 2015-16 and 2019-20, the Vice-President expressed hope that the port would regain its growth trajectory once the situation normalises. “It is important to note that ports will play an important role in post-Covid economic recovery,” he added.

The Vice-President lauded the ports for playing a proactive role in handling oxygen supplies and humanitarian relief works during the second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic.Referring to the Maritime India Vision 2030, the Vice President wanted the port to adopt global best practices in operation and development. Appreciating the port’s green initiatives, he also urged them to focus more on renewable energy and energy conservation. He also appreciated VPT’s initiatives in creating world-class infrastructure, port-led industrialisation, digitisation of processes and various green initiatives for sustainability.

Minister for Tourism and Youth Development M Srinivasa Rao, Deputy Chairman, VPT Durgesh Kumar Dubey and other senior officials of the port were present.Earlier, the Vice president M Venkaiah Naidu was accorded a warm welcome on his arrival at the airport. He was received Minister for Tourism Muttamsetti Srinivasa Rao, Eatern Naval Command chief vice admiral AB Singh, mayor Golagani Hari Venkata Kumari, district collector V Vinay Chand, commissioner of police Manish Kumar SINGH and MLC PVN Madhav. The vice president will leave for New Delhi on Tuesday, sources confirmed. 

