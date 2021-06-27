SEB organises drive against drug abuse in Visakhapatnam

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: On the occasion of International Day against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking, a week-long special drive against drug abuse was conducted under the supervision of Visakhapatnam Special Enforcement Bureau, as per the instructions of Manish Kumar Sinha, Commissioner of Police Visakhapatnam City and Vineet Brijal, Commissioner (Special Enforcement Bureau), Andhra Pradesh.

During the special drive, virtual awareness campaigns were organised for students regarding the ill effects of drugs. The bureau also conducted vehicle checkings at various places in seven Special Enforcement Bureau Station limits and 23 law and order police station limits, and arrested 6 persons, seized 23 kgs of dry ganja and seized a vehicle, according to the press note issued. After its establishment, SEB seized 6024 KGs of dry ganja and 49 vehicles, and arrested 514 persons in 207 cases.