Temple panel urges goverment to scrap TTD authority & form board with SC head

VIJAYAWADA: The convenor of Temples Protection Movement and Hereditary Archaka-cum-Trustee of Chilkur Balaji Temple, Chilkur Rangarajan, has requested the Andhra Pradesh State government to scrap the newly-appointed Specified Authority for Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) and instead constitute a fullfledged Trust Board with a practising SC man as its chairman.

“If a person from the SC community is appointed as the chairman, it will definitely send positive signals to the marginalised communities who are feeling excluded in the temple system. The chairman performs the role of ‘Yajaman’, who is the ‘Kartha’ of the temple rituals and holds higher clout than the Archakas or Jeeyangars,’’ Rangarajan pointed out.

Rangarajan said by appointing a SC man as the chariman, the Chief Minister will be able to set aside the apprehensions of crores of devotees of Balaji, who feel that the Specified Authority may toe the line of the government to divert the funds of the TTD for adjusting the fiscal deficit. “We have nothing against the officers who are capable of administration, but a fullfledged Trust Board will have sufficient checks and balances,” Rangarajan said.