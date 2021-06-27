STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Temple panel urges goverment to scrap TTD authority & form board with SC head

Rangarajan said by appointing a SC man as the chariman, the Chief Minister will be able to set aside the apprehensions of crores of devotees of Balaji.

Published: 27th June 2021 08:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th June 2021 08:46 AM   |  A+A-

The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) has decided to suspend darshan at the Srivari Temple, Tirumala for seven days after an elderly person with coronavirus symptoms collapsed near Srivari Temple.

The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The convenor of Temples Protection Movement and Hereditary Archaka-cum-Trustee of Chilkur Balaji Temple, Chilkur Rangarajan, has requested the Andhra Pradesh State government to scrap the newly-appointed Specified Authority for Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) and instead constitute a fullfledged Trust Board with a practising SC man as its chairman.

“If a person from the SC community is appointed as the chairman, it will definitely send positive signals to the marginalised communities who are feeling excluded in the temple system. The chairman performs the role of ‘Yajaman’, who is the ‘Kartha’ of the temple rituals and holds higher clout than the Archakas or Jeeyangars,’’ Rangarajan pointed out.

Rangarajan said by appointing a SC man as the chariman, the Chief Minister will be able to set aside the apprehensions of crores of devotees of Balaji, who feel that the Specified Authority may toe the line of the government to divert the funds of the TTD for adjusting the fiscal deficit. “We have nothing against the officers who are capable of administration, but a fullfledged Trust Board will have sufficient checks and balances,” Rangarajan said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams Trust Board Specified Authority
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only
Maoist leaders COVID positive, several ultras died due to lack of treatment, say police
Long queue in front of the corporation vaccination camp at puttur in Tiruchy on Friday. (Photo | EPS/MK Ashok Kumar)
Third Covid wave could be smaller than the first wave, says ICMR study
For representational purposes
'A new milestone': Serum Institute begins Covovax production in Pune, jab likely from September
Loudspeaker used to play bhajans delivers lessons as teacher takes class from temple

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
This combination photo shows locked shops at a market area in Gauhati, India on June 18, 2021. (Photo | AP)
WATCH | In Assam's Guwahati, the lockdown is colourful
Representational Image. (File | AP)
Delta Plus variant of COVID19 may not be very dangerous for India: Dr Ravi
Gallery
An aerial view of Jama Masjid in Old Delhi surrounded by densely populated buildings and markets. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Pics of the week: Cradling a monkey and snapping the weight on a migrant worker's shoulders
There is a saying, education should not be confined to the classroom. However, for the students in the remote villages of Sagar taluk in Shivamogga district — Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa’s home turf — studying during the second wave of Covid-
For these rural students in Karnataka, e-learning is an 'uphill' battle
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp