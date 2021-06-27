Tirumala temple to get new front elevation

B Murali By

Express News Service

TIRUMALA: The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) is planning to change the front elevation of Sri Venkateswara temple. A plan to change the front elevation has been prepared. A donor has also been identified to take up the work at an estimated cost of Rs 1 crore. At present, on the left side of the main entrance of the temple has a reception and a security scanning bay.

The out-gate, which is used for entry of TTD employees, and the office of Additional Vigilance and Security Officer are located on the other side. These two bays were set up using zinc iron sheets with brass and stainless steel grills making it look like an industrial shed.

Temple authorities used to make floral decorations and keep banana leaves and others according to the season so that the front view of the temple was not disturbed with these structures.

The TTD engineering department has prepared a design to make the two bays look similar to that of the temple architecture. As per the new design, a base with stones and structure will be erected with brass and ferro alloy moulds. “Without disturbing or affecting the existing structures, we have designed the elevation so that it looks like part of the temple,” TTD Chief Engineer Nageswara Rao told TNIE. A donor has come forward to spend `1 crore on the execution of the plan and works will be taken up soon, he added.