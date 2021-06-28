STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
11 districts in Andhra record less than 500 new cases

Daily fatalities are decreasing slowly with 33 deaths getting reported in the past 24 hours.

Published: 28th June 2021 09:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th June 2021 02:49 PM   |  A+A-

People flouting norms at Fishing Harbour in Visakhapatnam on Sunday | express

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The State reported 4,250 new Covid infections from 95,327 samples in the past 24 hours ending 9 am on Sunday. The positivity rate went to 4.4 per cent in the said period. There was a slight increase in the new cases when compared to the previous 24 hours. The fatalities in a day are coming down slowly and 33 deaths were reported in the past 24 hours span. The total number of samples tested so far have gone past 2.17 crore.

According to the media bulletin released by the State Command Control Room, East Godavari district recorded the highest of 890 new infections followed by 673 in Chittoor. The remaining 11 districts reported less than 500 cases with the lowest of 102 in Vizianagaram. With the fresh spike, the overall tally in Chittoor district went past 2.18 lakh, while in Prakasam, the numbers crossed 1.20 lakh.

Similarly, the cumulative cases in West Godavari district went past 1.60 lakh and in Visakhapatnam, the total positive cases reported so far have crossed 1.48 lakh. Seven districts of the State saw a slight drop in new infections when compared to Saturday. Meanwhile, another 5,570 patients recovered from the virus, taking the recovery rate to 97 per cent. 

Of the 18.79 lakh positive cases reported so far in the State, 18.22 lakh have recovered and the active cases have further come down to less than 45,000. With the high recovery rate, three districts in the State have less than 1,000 active cases with the lowest of 800 in Anantapur and the highest of 6,804 in East Godavari.

Of the 33 fatalities, Krishna district logged the highest of eight deaths followed by six in Chittoor, four each in East Godavari and Srikakulam, three in Nellore, two each in Guntur and Kurnool and one each in Anantapur, Prakasam, Vizianagaram and West Godavari district. Kadapa and Visakhapatnam districts did not report a single death.

