Group of Adivasi youths to build library for kids in Visakhapatnam district

As the primary school in Devarapalle remains closed, the new library will be a safe learning place for students without toxic competition, says the group.

Published: 28th June 2021 10:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th June 2021 02:48 PM   |  A+A-

Group of Children

Many rural and agency areas suffer due to the digital divide. The Adivasi Youth Group says they are building the library precisely to bridge this gap (File Photo | Express)

By Amrutha Kosuru
Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: A group of 30-odd Adivasis from Devarapalle and surrounding villages is building a neighbourhood library to ensure that children do not lose out on education due to Covid-19. Though Devarapalle has a primary school, it has remained closed due to the pandemic.

Vanthala Bhaskar, a member of the Adivasi youth group, said, “If anyone  wants to read a newspaper, he has to travel several kilometres due to lack of basic infrastructure. The main road is 6 km away from our village. In Devarapalle and several other villages, one has to walk 2 to 3 km to make a phone call. Our children cannot attend online classes. Hence, we have decided to set up a library in Devarapalle.” 

About 100 children of Devarapalle and surrounding villages will get benefited with the setting up of the library. “We want the next generation to study and flourish,” he said.The pandemic and the subsequent lockdown have pushed everything into digital and online learning. But many rural and agency areas suffer due to the digital divide. To bridge the gap, the group has taken the initiative to build the library. Ashok Danavath, a social activist, has helped the group raise Rs 2,05,558 for the library through funding. 

The request for donations was first posted on Milaap, a crowdfunding platform, on May 20. Initially, the response to the initiative was poor. When the matter was posted in The Adivasi Post, the group was able to mobilise the necessary funds for building the library within a few days.The library building is expected to be completed in 2 to 3 months. Several academicians have expressed their willingness to donate books to the library.  It will house workbooks on different subjects and books on Adivasi culture. 

“The library is not just for youngsters but also for elders, who want to learn. It will be a safe learning place for students without toxic competition,” Ashok said. “Education is important to everyone. We want our children to learn more for their bright future,” said Bhaskar, who studied up to Intermediate. The Adivasi group is also planning to set up libraries in other villages in vacant community halls. It has been striving for the welfare of Adivasis for the past eight years. 

Building to be ready in 2-3 months 

The Adivasi youth group has raised Rs 2,05,558 for the construction of library building for children. It will be completed in two to three months. The library will house workbooks on different subjects and books on Adivasi culture

