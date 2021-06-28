Andhra BJP to discuss AP-Telangana irrigation tussle among other things in executive body meeting

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The state executive body meeting of the BJP is scheduled to be held on Monday in which union minister and state incharge V Muraleedharan, national secretary and state co-incharge Sunil Deodhar, state chief Somu Veerraju along with other key leaders are set to take stock of various issues prevailing in the state.

The major aspects that would be discussed, according to the party, include the ongoing tussle between AP and Telangana on irrigation projects, the job calendar the state government released recently, the new sand policy, and other state policies.The meeting, which is the first one after the Tirupati parliamentary bypoll in which the saffron party lost its deposit, is also expected to discuss the prevailing political situation in the state and pass resolutions. The meeting will be held in Vijayawada.