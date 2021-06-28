STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Andhra Minister warns media of 'dire consequences' for baseless allegations against CM Jagan

Kodali Sri Venkateswara Rao also accused the vernacular media of campaigning to bring back Opposition leader Chandrababu Naidu to power.

Published: 28th June 2021 08:37 AM

Kodali Nani (Photo | RV Rao, EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Taking serious objection to the “baseless reports” published in a section of the media, Minister for Civil Supplies Kodali Sri Venkateswara Rao (Nani) warned of dire consequences against such propaganda. The stories coming out from the publications with questionable reputation are aimed at demoralising the Chief Minister by spinning baseless and mischievous allegations, but he will stand his ground, the minister said.

Speaking to the media on Sunday, Nani said an imaginary story was published attributing it to a retired bureaucrat, but people across the State will react and move courts for such a slanderous campaign. Such a campaign was run against NTR earlier and now the names of former chief minister YS Rajasekhara Reddy and Jagan are being dragged in. He alleged that the vernacular media has taken up a vicious campaign with the desire to bring Opposition leader N Chandrababu Naidu to power. 

Nani said each State will have its own priorities and one must work accordingly and added that Jagan Mohan Reddy will not take a back step in safeguarding the State interests.He slammed Naidu for his “propaganda” against the State government and “fake protests”.  He said that Naidu is “a person with no morals, who doesn’t even trust his own family people”. 

