Curfew relaxation hours to be extended in eight districts of Andhra Pradesh from July 1

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Andhra Pradesh government on Monday extended the curfew relaxation from July 1 for three more hours in eight of the 13 districts where the Covid positivity rate has come down below five percent.

Curfew relaxation would be from 6 am to 9 pm in these eight districts while in the other five districts of East and West Godavari, Prakasam, Krishna and Chittoor districts, the curfew relaxation would be from 6 am to 6 pm only.

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, who held a high-level review meeting with officials on the Covid situation in the state, took the decision to extend the relaxation hours in the eight districts as the number of new infections has come down. The extended curfew relaxation would be in force till July 7. The curfew would be in force from 9 pm to 6 am the next day in these eight districts.

The state government would review the situation in the five districts where the positivity rate is higher than five percent in the coming days and take a decision on extending the relaxations.