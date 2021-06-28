STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Prakasam SP urges people to follow Covid guidelines

As part of monitoring the enforcement of curfew, the SP inspected several places in Ongole city limits and instructed the police officers on duty to strictly implement the restrictions. 

Published: 28th June 2021 10:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th June 2021 10:20 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

ONGOLE: The people should keep in mind that the curfew restrictions are put in place to contain the spread of Covid-19 and the virus spread can be controlled only if people exercise self-regulation for a few more days, said Prakasam Superintendent of Police Siddharth Kaushal on Sunday.He asked the people to be more vigilant even if the number of cases are declining at present.

As part of monitoring the enforcement of curfew, the SP inspected several places in Ongole city limits and instructed the police officers on duty to strictly implement the restrictions. Addressing mediapersons at Addanki Bus Stand junction, Siddharth Kaushal said since the curfew restrictions came into force on May 5, the district police have registered several cases against curfew violators. So far 2,578 cases have been registered under the Disaster Management Act and 14,900 cases have been registered against shops, restaurants, public places and vehicles for violations of norms.

A fine of Rs 31,02,999 was imposed through e-challan system and a total of 27,759 cases were registered against those who did not wear a mask and a fine of Rs 30,64,015 was imposed and 15,595 vehicles were seized, he said.In this connection, the SP directed the officers to ensure closure of shops and malls by 5 pm and enforce curfew strictly from 6 pm to 6 am.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Siddharth Kaushal self-regulation
India Matters
The weekly positivity rate regarding levels of restrictions will be determined on the basis of RT-PCR tests only. (File photo | PTI)
Third-wave fear: Maharashtra tightens curbs, flags Delta Plus as 'variant of concern'
Image of vaccine administration used for representation. (File Photo | AP)
India overtakes US in total number of vaccines administered: Government 
For representational purposes. (File Photo)
Changes in menstrual cycle after COVID vaccine jab? Don't worry, say doctors
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Surrendered Maoists get new life with 12+ digit Aadhaar cards

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The area has been cordoned off. (Representational Image)
WATCH | 1 killed, 3 civilians injured in grenade attack in Srinagar
Representational Image (File Photo | Express)
India needs to start identifying variants in time if it wants to avoid lockdowns: Eric Feigl-Ding
Gallery
An aerial view of Jama Masjid in Old Delhi surrounded by densely populated buildings and markets. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Pics of the week: Cradling a monkey and snapping the weight on a migrant worker's shoulders
There is a saying, education should not be confined to the classroom. However, for the students in the remote villages of Sagar taluk in Shivamogga district — Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa’s home turf — studying during the second wave of Covid-
For these rural students in Karnataka, e-learning is an 'uphill' battle
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp