Prakasam SP urges people to follow Covid guidelines

By Express News Service

ONGOLE: The people should keep in mind that the curfew restrictions are put in place to contain the spread of Covid-19 and the virus spread can be controlled only if people exercise self-regulation for a few more days, said Prakasam Superintendent of Police Siddharth Kaushal on Sunday.He asked the people to be more vigilant even if the number of cases are declining at present.

As part of monitoring the enforcement of curfew, the SP inspected several places in Ongole city limits and instructed the police officers on duty to strictly implement the restrictions. Addressing mediapersons at Addanki Bus Stand junction, Siddharth Kaushal said since the curfew restrictions came into force on May 5, the district police have registered several cases against curfew violators. So far 2,578 cases have been registered under the Disaster Management Act and 14,900 cases have been registered against shops, restaurants, public places and vehicles for violations of norms.

A fine of Rs 31,02,999 was imposed through e-challan system and a total of 27,759 cases were registered against those who did not wear a mask and a fine of Rs 30,64,015 was imposed and 15,595 vehicles were seized, he said.In this connection, the SP directed the officers to ensure closure of shops and malls by 5 pm and enforce curfew strictly from 6 pm to 6 am.