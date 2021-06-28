STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Thunderstorms likely in Andhra's north coastal districts in two days: IMD

Besides thunderstorms, IMD expects light to moderate rains in a few places across the state. 

Published: 28th June 2021 10:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th June 2021 02:55 PM

Thunderstorm

Thunderstorms with lightning might occur in isolated places in Andhra over the next two days. (Representational Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: With the Southwest monsoon getting strength over Rayalaseema region, very heavy rains lashed parts of Kurnool district, particularly Yemmiganur, Mantralayam and Adoni belt on Saturday evening. Heavy rainfall also occurred at isolated places in East Godavari, West Godavari, Guntur and Krishna districts, while light to moderate rains was witnessed in few places in coastal districts. According to the IMD forecast, thunderstorms with lightning might occur in isolated places in the next two days in north coastal districts and light to moderate rains in a few places across the State. 

In the last 24 hours ending 8.30 am on Sunday, the highest rainfall of 12 cm was registered in Yemmiganur of Kurnool district followed by 10 cm in Velairpad of West Godavari and Kunavaram of East Godavari, 9 cm in Nandyal, Mantralayam of Kurnool district, 8 cm in Gonegandla of Kurnool, 7 cm in Guntur city, Peapally of Kurnool district, 6 cm in Sattenapalli of Guntur district, Nandikotkur of Kurnool. Rainfall of 1 to 5 cm occurred at several places in Rayalaseema and some places in coastal AP. 

So far the rainfall in the State has been normal with -7.1 per cent deviation. Three districts have reported normal rainfall, two districts have reported excess rainfall, two districts have reported large excess rainfall, five districts have reported deficient rainfall and one district reported large deficient rainfall.  As against the normal rainfall of 87.1 mm, the State has received 80.9 mm rainfall.

